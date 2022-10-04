White Ferns drawn with Australia, South Africa for women's 2023 T20 World Cup

Commonwealth Games bronze medallists New Zealand have been drawn in a group with Australia and South Africa for next year’s women's T20 World Cup.

The White Ferns have been drawn in a group featuring holders Australia and hosts South Africa for next year’s Twenty20 World Cup.

New Zealand have been placed in Group 1 for the tournament which will take place in South Africa in February 2023.

They will meet Australia – who won the women’s T20 World Cup final against India in 2020 in Melbourne – South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in pool play, with the top two sides advancing to the semifinals.

Group 2 consists of India, England, West Indies, Pakistan and Ireland.

New Zealand – currently leading the Windies 2-1 in their five-game T20 series in Antigua – will play the defending champions and one-day World Cup title-holders in their opening game.