'Gold nuggets' unearthed in all-girls rugby team

Tahlia Coombridge, from the High School Old Boys’ Hinetoa side, poised to pass during a training session before the team heads to the New Zealand junior girls’ rugby festival in Auckland this weekend.

When a group of girls felt they weren’t getting a fair go from the boys in their mixed rugby team, they started their own.

High School Old Boys Hinetoa is the only all-girls team in Manawatū, made up of players aged 10 to 13 from different schools. They are heading to the New Zealand junior girls’ rugby festival in Auckland this weekend.

Coach Brett Cribb helped start the team this year after his daughter wasn’t enjoying playing in mixed teams.

“At the end of last year, my daughter, she came to me and said she didn’t want to play rugby anymore. I’m pretty sporty so that’s like putting a knife through my heart.

David Unwin/Stuff The High School Old Boys Hinetoa team formed this year so girls could play in an all-female team.

“I asked her why. She said ‘the girls in my team we go to every training, we behave, we listen, we do what all the coaches ask, and it gets to the game and the boys look at me and dummy and run away’.”

So they started the girls’ team and the players are thriving.

Cribb said the girls used to sit back, but now they were stepping up. They won nine of their 12 games in the Saturday morning grade this season.

“It’s been amazing for us. The odd kid wouldn't even tackle, wouldn’t even grab the ball. Now those young ones are grabbing the ball. Once we started these golden nuggets have come out to play.”

More than half the team were new to rugby this year and were loving it. Some had come from other codes and hadn’t looked back.

There’s more interest for next year too.

The festival this weekend is to give girls a sense of playing against other girls-only teams and Cribb said it was a sign of the game’s growth.

Many of the teams for the tournament had to be patched together from various mixed squads, Hinetoa one of the few already used to playing together on Saturday morning.

They have a day of competition on Saturday, then on Sunday head to the Blues headquarters for a tour, then attend the World Cup clash between Japan and Italy.

David Unwin/Stuff Kerry Little, left, during a training drill.

They will visit the All Black Experience at Sky City, and enjoy a meal at the Sky Tower restaurant.

Cribb said many of them hadn’t been to Auckland before so it would be a big experience for them.

They have another day of competition and prize-giving on Monday.

Lexi Pomare, 13, from Ashhurst School and Petra Fell, 12, from Monrad Te Kura Waenga o Tirohanga are in the team.

Petra, whose favourite Black Ferns player was wing Portia Woodman, was enjoying being in the all-girls team.

“It’s way better with an all-girls team. The boys they go all quiet when you beat them.”

Lexi was new to rugby this year and said she was excited about the weekend and spending time with her teammates.

They had great support from the Manawatū Rugby Union, including staff Kahurangi Sturmey and Mahalia Polson, who develop the women’s game, and had visits from Manawatū Cyclones players.

The team name comes from the Māori word hine for girl and toa for bravery or strength.