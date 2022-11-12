Two murals by local artist Paul Walsh celebrate women's rugby at Eden Park

Three Kings artist Paul Walsh has painted two stunning murals at Eden Park and in Morningside, as part of a creative initiative celebrating women’s rugby and the World Cup.

The two works are part of a series entitled Support Our Sisters: The Art of Rugby, which saw seven local artists complete murals that are on display in Whangārei, Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch.

“It was all part of raising the awareness of women's rugby and broadening the appeal of it,” said Walsh.

“Traditionally, art and sport are seen as fairly different things. So by bringing artists into the fold, they can utilise street art, which is great for just getting messages out there as well.”

READ MORE:

* All you need to know as Black Ferns face England in Rugby World Cup final at Eden Park

* 'We’re creating history together, shining the light on women’s rugby'

* From Riverton to World Cup final; Amy Rule having time of her life

* Charmaine McMenamin back as Black Ferns make one change for Rugby World Cup final



Walsh’s piece at Eden Park showcases the dynamic athleticism of the women’s game and features colours of each of the 12 teams that competed in the tournament, which will be decided at Saturday’s final between the Black Ferns and England.

The second mural in Morningside further celebrates the national game with rugby motifs prominently featured amid a painting of Aotearoa’s diverse landscape.

Walsh consulted with World Cup organisers to come up with different concepts – a process he found challenging while trying to create designs that unify themes of women and rugby, along with the tournament itself.

Paul Walsh Captains of the 12 Women's Rugby World Cup teams pose in front of Paul Walsh's 'Captain's Frame' mural at Eden Park.

“Because I did two projects, I was able to look at it in two different ways,” he said.

“The Captain's Frame, as it is called at Eden Park, is more of a graphic interpretation of the dynamic energy of rugby.

“There were 12 diagonal stripes, each one on the colours was of one of the teams, and then there's an image of a tackle that I made up from five different composite photos.

“The Morningside mural is a landscape of New Zealand, but at a really surreal scale. There's like a gigantic rugby ball sitting in the middle, and these massive legs coming through a Kauri forest on the left.

David White/Stuff Walsh painted another mural in Morningside of the New Zealand landscape featuring rugby motifs.

“Looking over the country, you can see the volcanic plateau on the South Island in the distance with goalposts sticking out of it.”

Walsh, 44, has been working as a professional artist for 12 years, in which time he has created about 120 public artworks in Auckland alone.

He is thrilled his murals were well received by World Cup players, with the captains from each team coming together ahead of the tournament for a photo opportunity in front of his piece at Eden Park.

“They were stoked. And just visually as well, seeing the players in their uniforms in front of the wall with the mural and all of those strong primary colours coming down, it really had the desired effect. I'm pretty happy with it.”

Danielle Street/Stuff Paul Walsh previously gained international recognition for his paintings on Chorus utility boxes.

Locals and visitors to Auckland will be able to view the Eden Park mural beyond the World Cup, but the Morningside painting is set to be replaced with another design celebrating a late British-American musical icon.

“The Eden Park one will remain there, but I'll probably paint over the Morningside one with a portrait of the rapper MF Doom.

“That’s a community art wall. I had a mural of Mr Bean there, and Bubbles before that – from Trailer Park Boys.”