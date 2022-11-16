Melbourne City's Football Ferns striker Hannah Wilkinson to miss Wellington trip

Melbourne City striker Hannah Wilkinson tries to direct a header towards goal during their clash against Wellington Phoenix last season.

Melbourne City will confront the start of the A-League Women season without star striker Hannah Wilkinson, who has suffered a quad injury.

New Zealand international Wilkinson, who scored 14 goals in the last campaign, is expected to miss several weeks, including City's opening round trip to Wellington on Sunday.

Wilkinson caught Covid-19 while in the US with the Football Ferns and missed three weeks of training and games, and admitted she had pushed too hard to get back playing.

"It's a bit silly of me," said. "I just went straight in; too hard, too soon after my Covid infection which was a bit too much for my body.

Hanna Lassen The A-League Women is scheduled to kickoff this weekend. The Phoenix play Melbourne City in the first round.

"When I came back here, first training with Melbourne City, I still had a lot of quad pain from not training and being sick for a while, and just managed to pull or strain my quad a little bit.

"It's very unfortunate, but I guess I'd rather have it now than a bit later in the season or close to the World Cup.

"If there's a time to get it, it's now. I'm through the worst of it, so hopefully, I'll be back very soon."

Wilkinson will have a scan next week as she looks to return to sprinting and shooting.

Supplied Milly Clegg caps off ‘crazy’ year with Wellington Phoenix move.

The 30-year-old was disappointed to miss the trip to Wellington.

She also missed the Football Ferns' matches against South Korea in Christchurch.

"That's one game that I am feeling pretty bitter to be missing," she said.

"A bit of history being made, the first home match for the Phoenix in the A-League Women."

City are already without fellow striker Holly McNamara as she recovers from an ACL tear.