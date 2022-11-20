Live: Kiwi Ferns v Jillaroos - Rugby League World Cup final

Can the Kiwi Ferns stop the Jillaroos’ charge to a hat-trick of Rugby League World Cup titles?

Having achieved a three-peat themselves across the first three editions of the tournament (2000, 2003 and 2008), the New Zealanders were toppled by the Australians in the last two deciders – 22-12 in Leeds in 2013 and 23-16 in Brisbane in 2017 – and so will be primed for revenge.

The Jillaroos, however, have been in red-hot form in this tournament, annihilating the Cook Islands 74-0 and France 92-0 in group play – teams the Kiwi Ferns beat 34-4 and 46-0, respectively – and also went on to hammer Papua New Guinea 82-0 in their semifinal.

But, intriguingly, the trans-Tasman group encounter was a real arm-wrestle, the Aussies prevailing just 10-8, to set up a fascinating re-match in the decider, after the Ferns got past England 20-6 in their semi.

After winning just one of their first 14 clashes against New Zealand, Australia won three of the next six, and have gone on to win the next five in a row, dating back to 2017.

The Kiwi Ferns will be desperate to snap the streak, when it matters most.

The game

What: Kiwi Ferns v Jillaroos, World Cup final

Where: Old Trafford, Manchester

Kickoff: 2.15am, Sunday (NZT)

The teams

Kiwis: Apii Nicholls, Autumn-Rain Stephens Daly, Mele Hufanga, Page McGregor, Madison Bartlett, Abigail Roache, Raecene McGregor, Brianna Clark, Krystal Rota (c), Annetta-Claudia Nu’uausala, Roxette Murdoch-Masila, Amber-Paris Hall, Georgia Hale. Interchange: Nita Maynard, Mya Hill-Moana, Otesa Pule, Christyl Stowers. 18th woman: Charlotte Scanlan, 19th woman: Katelyn Vahaakolo.

Jillaroos: Sam Bremner (cc), Evania Pelite, Isabelle Kelly, Jess Sergis, Julia Robinson, Tarryn Aiken, Ali Brigginshaw (cc), Caitlan Johnston, Keeley Davis, Shannon Mato, Kezie Apps (cc), Yasmin Clydsdale, Simaima Taufa. Interchange: Lauren Brown, Kennedy Cherrington, Shaylee Bent, Emma Tonegato. 18th woman: Holli Wheeler, 19th woman: Jaime Chapman.

The refs

Referee: Belinda Sharpe

Sideline officials: Wyatt Raymond, Darian Furner

Video referee: Adam Gee

Captain’s challenge reviewer: Liam Moore

The odds

Jillaroos $1.12, Kiwi Ferns $5.70

The weather

Brief showers in the morning, otherwise cloudy and chilly, forecast high of 7degC at kickoff

The history

Played 24; Kiwi Ferns 16 wins, Jillaroos 8 wins

In World Cups: Kiwi Ferns 5 wins, Jillaroos 3 wins

Last meeting: Jillaroos 10 Kiwi Ferns 8, November 10, 2022, York