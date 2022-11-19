Lydia Ko takes full control of CME Group Tour Championship in Florida

Lydia Ko lines up a putt on the third hole of her second round at the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida.

Lydia Ko has taken full control of the LPGA Tour’s season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in Florida, at the halfway stage.

After holding a one-shot lead following her opening-round seven-under 65, the Kiwi world No 3 was again in hot touch on Saturday (NZ time) at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, shooting a six-under 66 to extend her advantage to five shots, at 13-under.

South Korean Hyo Joo Kim is second, on eight-under, with a quartet of players one further back.

The tournament features the largest winner’s prize in the history of women’s golf, with US$2 million (NZ$3.25m) up for grabs.

Ko also went into the final event of the year with a one-point lead in the LPGA Tour player of the year race, and already also looked to have the Vare Trophy (for the lowest scoring average of the season) in the bank for a second-straight year. Both those trophies are also worth one point apiece in her bid to qualify for the LPGA Hall of Fame.

After one blemish in her opening round – hitting a tree and bogeying her first hole – Ko went faultless in a second round which featured six birdies in 12 holes, from six to 17.

Japan’s Nasa Hataoka had briefly held the lead, powering to nine-under, but successive late bogeys dropped her back to seven-under, as Ko then made her statement to surge well past her.