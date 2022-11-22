Lydia Ko powers to highest world ranking in more than half a decade

Lydia Ko has surged to a five-year high in the women’s golf world rankings.

Fresh from winning a bevy of trophies and a record US$2 million (NZ$3.25 million) to cap the season, the 25-year-old Kiwi has catapulted past Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul to No 2.

It’s her highest ranking since the former world No 1 dropped a spot after finishing 24th in the Meijer Classic in 2017.

A downward trend followed, eventually bottoming out with Ko sliding to 55th in 2020, when her game was hindered by psychological and swing struggles after numerous tweaks under a raft of coaches.

READ MORE:

* By the numbers: Lydia Ko's $7 million season and a trio of prestigious trophies

* 'I'm still 5 in my mom's eyes': Reflective Lydia Ko closes in on Hall of Fame

* Lydia Ko wins LPGA Tour's season-ending CME Group Tour Championship

* Recap: Lydia Ko wins LPGA Tour season finale



But Ko’s back within reach of the top spot, the one she owned for a staggering 85 weeks between February 2015 and June 2017.

She’s breathing down American gun Nelly Korda’s neck, too. Had Korda finished 21st or lower (she finished in a share of 10th) in the LPGA Tour’s season-ending CME Group Tour Championship, Ko would have usurped her.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images Kiwi Lydia Ko poses for a photo with the Vare Trophy, the Player of the Year trophy and the CME Globe trophy after winning the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida on Monday (NZT).

Before her latest boost, Ko’s ranking had jumped between No 3 and No 5 this season, one which she memorably capped with her third win in the LPGA Tour’s Race to the CME Globe.

Ko also bagged her second player-of-the-year trophy, and secured a second straight Vare Trophy (lowest scoring average) on the back of her 19th career win.

Her monster payday after finishing two-strokes clear of Irishwoman Leona Maguire boosted Ko’s 2022 earnings to US$4,364,403, just US$591 shy of Lorena Ochoa’s 2007 record.

To think Ko, having just won three tournaments in a year for the first time since 2016, went a whopping 1084 days without a title before her drought-breaking win at the Lotte Championship in Hawaii in April last year.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images Kiwi Lydia Ko owns the world No 2 ranking for the first time since 2017.

“To win again at the Gainbridge so early in the season after winning in Lotte last year, especially when I didn't feel like I was ready, it kind of came to me as a surprise,” Ko said when reflecting on her ultra-successful year.

“And to be the player of the year and to win the Vare Trophy again and to win the CME Group Tour Championship, it's a dream come true. To be able to do it in front of family and my team, you know, it's a very special one.”

Ko, who is working under swing coach Ted Oh for the second time in her career after moving on from Sean Foley last month, is set to marry Chung Jun in the off-season.