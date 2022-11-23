New Zealand Rugby launches search for Wayne Smith's replacement

New Zealand Rugby is searching for a replacement for retired Black Ferns director of rugby Wayne Smith, who called it quits after guiding the team to World Cup glory this month.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has officially launched the search for Wayne Smith’s replacement.

The governing body on Wednesday confirmed it had opened applications for the Black Ferns director of rugby role.

As expected, Smith retired after guiding the Black Ferns to World Cup glory on home soil this month, less than a year after taking over the embattled side.

“This is one of the most important coaching roles in New Zealand, to be appointed at the most exciting time we have known in the women’s professional game,” NZR general manager of professional rugby and performance Chris Lendrum said in a statement.

“It is vital that we follow a robust and thorough process to find the best candidate to lead the team on and off the field, taking us forward again following the incredible performance of the team this year.”

Lendrum also paid tribute to Smith in the statement, which confirmed applications for the role would close on December 2.

“On behalf of New Zealand Rugby, I’d like to acknowledge Wayne Smith for the incredible level of dedication, expertise and passion he has given to the Black Ferns. Wayne’s contribution to the team and positive influence on the players has been immense and in some ways he is irreplaceable.

“It will be up to the new director of rugby and NZR to work together to build and support a whole team of people – players and management – to take the team to even greater places. We are all up for the challenge.”

Lendrum fronted media on Monday, acknowledging gaps remained in the high performance structure for women’s rugby, but said NZR had significant plans to build and enhance it.

”We will be making a number of key announcements through the summer period that will illustrate these plans,” he said.