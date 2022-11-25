Injured Black Fern Grace Brooker's long road back almost over

Grace Brooker shows off her fend against Auckland during the 2021 Farah Palmer Cup.

Grace Brooker just wants to be a player again.

Highlighted by assisting the Black Ferns with video analysis during the World Cup, it’s not like she’s been bored while rehabbing the knee injury she suffered during last year’s northern tour.

However, the 23-year-old midfielder is beyond itching to play again, to take a short ball and power through a gap, to put a fend on a would-be tackler, or wallop an opposing ball carrier – all things she did so well pre-injury.

In fact, there might not be a player more excited for Super Rugby Aupiki to roll around in February than Matatū’s Brooker.

“I dream about getting my jersey, or hopefully getting my jersey, every night, honestly,” Brooker said.

“I don't even know if I'm going to be able to play, but I'm just so excited to be a player again.”

She hasn’t played since rupturing her patellar tendon playing against England last November, the first serious injury of her career, one which forced her to miss the inaugural season of Super Rugby Aupiki, Canterbury’s Farah Palmer Cup triumph in September, and the Black Ferns’ successful World Cup defence on home soil this month.

David Rogers/Getty Images Black Fern Grace Brooker, right, injured her knee playing against England last year.

“It was a hard pill to swallow. But it’s not like I didn’t have a lot of time to kind of prepare for it. It was about 10 months [post injury] when the World Cup started,” Brooker said.

After going off injured and seeing a “massive hole in my leg where my knee cap should be”, she was told she would be sidelined for nine to 12 months.

Brooker immediately told herself she’d be back in nine months, no later. After all, she had a World Cup squad to push for a spot in.

But her body didn’t respond as quickly as she’d hoped, forcing her to accept the cold, hard truth – she would not play again until Super Rugby Aupiki in 2023.

Having “begged” Matatū management to take her to Taupō for this year’s competition in a support role, it was then when the seeds were planted for Brooker to go on and play an off-field role in the Black Ferns’ World Cup glory.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Grace Brooker has been one of Canterbury’s best players during recent Farah Palmer Cup campaigns.

Brooker credits Matatū attack coach Tony Christie for teaching her how he analyses the game, the nitty-gritty details he looks for when scouting opposition.

Fast-forward to the Black Ferns’ World Cup warm-up match against Japan in September, and Brooker, after Black Ferns and Matatū assistant coach Whitney Hansen’s recommendation to head coach Wayne Smith, was putting together video analysis for the team.

“I got straight into it....so I had already previewed Japan and showed him what I had done. He was like, ‘that’s absolutely perfect’.”

So, in a small building tucked away at Rugby Park in Christchurch, Brooker did the same for each of the Black Ferns’ opponents, spending up to five hours a week looking for opposition tendencies and weaknesses New Zealand might be able to exploit.

“I’ll be honest, going into it [the final], I was like ‘how do you beat a team like England?’ They are so clinical and so organised.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Canterbury’s Grace Brooker on her way to scoring a try during the round one Farah Palmer Cup match against Counties Manukau in Christchurch in 2021.

“Then, watching it, I was like, ‘hang on, there is actually little opportunities’. I think we saw in the final they took all those little opportunities and made it count. So surreal.”

It wasn’t just surreal. It was rewarding, and helped soften the blow of missing the event she’d long strived to feature in.

A long, challenging journey is how Brooker sums up the past year, which also featured her following in her mum’s footsteps and becoming a St John recruit, but one that is coming to an end.

She’s back surfing, playing golf and touch again, and has even resumed contact training as her dream of pulling on the Matatū jersey and being a player again draws closer.

“In my mindset and physically, I’m confident I’ll be able to play....but because I have been a Black Fern doesn’t mean I’m going to rock up and get that 12 or 13 jersey straight away, I’ve got to earn it.

“I'm confident in myself that I can earn it. But I haven't been challenged in a team environment yet. It will be something like 15 months since playing rugby, so there's definitely going to be some stepping stones there."