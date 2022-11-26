White Ferns legend Maia Lewis rolls back clock with catch as substitute fielder

White Ferns legend Maia Lewis, 52, sparks team-mates' delight with first catch in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield since January 2006.

Maia Lewis still has a safe pair of hands.

The retired White Ferns batting legend, now 52 and the manager of Northern Districts' women's team, took to the field as a substitute fielder against the Canterbury Magicians on Saturday – and promptly took a sharp catch.

It was her first catch in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield since January 2006 – surely setting some sort of record and providing cricket statisticians with the perfect pub quiz question.

Lewis took the catch off spinner Eimear Richardson to dismiss former Northern Districts dangerwoman Kate Anderson, who now represents the Magicians.

Her team-mates reacted with delight, rushing over to congratulate Lewis for her effort.

Lewis, who captained the White Ferns, retired from cricket at the end of the 2005-2006 season.

She represented Canterbury; the short-lived North Harbour; and the Wellington Blaze over her extensive playing career and played 80 international matches across three formats for New Zealand.

Martin Hunter/Photosport Northern Districts team manager Maia Lewis celebrates with her players after taking a catch.

However, it is likely that her catch on Saturday afternoon will provide a lasting memory that she can dine out on over the coming years.

Lewis has remained deeply involved in cricket since her retirement. She was a ground announcer at the women’s Cricket World Cup in March and April, but somewhat ironically told Newsroom that she didn’t miss playing.

“My body is so bad now – I didn’t do enough stretches when I was playing,” she said.

She might have to revise that assessment after Saturday’s catch.

The Magicians finished their innings at Mainpower Oval, Rangiora, with a total of 242-9.