Jess McFadyen named in White Ferns squad to face Bangladesh in T20Is and ODIs

Wellington's Jess McFadyen, batting here against Canterbury, has been named in the White Ferns squad to face Bangladesh.

Wicket-keeper-batter Jess McFadyen is set to make her debut for the White Ferns after being named on Monday in the squad to play a series of one-day and Twenty20 internationals at home against Bangladesh.

The 31-year-old from the Wellington Blaze is the only new player in the squad, replacing Izzy Gaze from the unit which won both the one-day and T20 series recently in the West Indies.

Sophie Devine will captain the side and will be joined by familiar faces Suzie Bates, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Maddy Green, Lea Tahuhu and Hayley Jensen, who join the squad following spells in the Women’s Big Bash in Australia.

New Zealand will take on the tourists in three T20s and three ODIs, with the opening T20 on Friday at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

McFadyen was awarded a White Ferns contract last season but didn’t play a game for New Zealand on last year’s tour of England not at this year’s Commonwealth Games, and didn’t make the squad for the tour to the West Indies.

White Ferns coach Ben Sawyer said McFadyen “brings great energy”.

“When we worked together at the Commonwealth Games I was really impressed with what she brought to the team environment – and she has good experience with the bat, especially in that middle order.

“The objective is always to go out and win games of cricket but we also want to make sure we prepare thoroughly for the World Cup next year. We used the recent series in the West Indies to try different combinations with bat and ball and we also want to do that with the wicketkeepers; we want to see what Jess can bring to the team.

White Ferns squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Jess McFadyen, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe (ODIs only), Lea Tahuhu.

White Ferns v Bangladesh

T20 series: Game 1, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 7pm Friday 2 December; Game 2, University of Otago Oval, Dunedin, 2pm Sunday 4 Dec; Game 3, Sir John Davies Oval, Queenstown, 2pm, Wednesday 7 Dec.

ODI series: Game 1, Basin Reserve, Wellington, 11am Sunday 11 Dec; Game 2, McLean Park, Napier, 2pm Wednesday 14 Dec; Game 3, Seddon Prk, Hamilton, 2pm Sunday 17 Dec.