'I'm very grateful': Lydia Ko returns to No 1 in the world rankings

Lydia Ko has returned to the top of the women's golf world rankings for the first time since 2017.

Lydia Ko has reclaimed the world No 1 spot in the women’s golf rankings for the first time since 2017 after a stunning year on the LPGA Tour.

Ko last week won the CME Group Tour Championship – her third win of the year to go with nine top-five finishes.

It was her first multiple-winning year since 2016 and her first win in the LPGA Tour’s season-ender since 2014.

READ MORE:

* How Lydia Ko's remarkable 2022 season stacked up statistically

* By the numbers: Lydia Ko's $7 million season and a trio of prestigious trophies

* 'I'm still 5 in my mom's eyes': Reflective Lydia Ko closes in on Hall of Fame



Ko replaces American Nelly Korda in the top spot – the third time the New Zealander has reached the summit of the women’s game.

Ko was also No 1 from February 2 to June 14, 2015, and from October 2015 to June 2017 – a total of 104 weeks.

Ko’s span of five years, five months and 17 days is the longest period between holding the No 1 ranking in the history of the LPGA Tour.

The previous longest stretch was in 2018 when South Korea’s Inbee Park reclaimed the top spot for the first time since 2015 – a period of two years, five months and 29 days.

“I'm very grateful to be world No 1 again,” Ko, a 19-time winner on the LPGA Tour said. “To be honest, I wasn't sure if I'd ever be back here again.

“This wouldn't have been possible without my family and team, thank you for your belief and love."

Ko’s return to the No 1 spot caps of a remarkable few weeks for the 25-year-old, who claimed the largest first-place prize in the history of women’s golf (NZ$3.25 million) in Florida earlier this month after beating Ireland’s Leona Maguire by two shots at the CME Group Tour Championship.

1 NEWS Lydia Ko shook off the challenge of Leona Maguire in Florida to finish on top of the LPGA season standings.

The two-time major winner was also named Race to the CME Globe champion, the Rolex Player of the Year and retained the Vare Trophy awarded to the player with the season's lowest scoring average for the second year running.

Ko is also just two points away from being inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame, one of her main career goals. BArely two year ago, she was ranked 55th in the world after a slump in form.

This year, she recorded victories at the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, the BMW Ladies Championship in her native South Korea and the CME Group Tour Championship.