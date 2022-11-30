Lydia Ko already eyeing end of career despite returning to world No.1 ranking

Lydia Ko of New Zealand poses for a photo with the Vare Trophy, the Rolex Player of the Year trophy and the CME Globe trophy after winning the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida.

The 2024 Paris Olympics – or even a potential Hall of Fame inclusion next year – could mark the end of Lydia Ko’s phenomenal career.

The New Zealand golfing superstar has said recently she couldn’t imagine playing past the age of 30, despite this week remarkably returning to the world No.1 women’s ranking.

However, golf coach Sean Foley – who helped spark Ko’s return to her best before the pair surprisingly ended their working relationship recently – believes the 25-year-old could hang up her clubs as soon as next year.

“She’s at 25 points out of the 27 to make the Hall of Fame,” Foley told NZME.

“After she makes the Hall of Fame, which could probably be within the next two or three events she plays – it potentially will be in the first 10 – I think that’ll be her swansong.”

However, Golfweek senior writer Beth Ann Nichols understands Ko wishes to chase another Olympic Games medal – she won silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics and bronze in Tokyo last year – and has the desire to again represent New Zealand in Paris in 2024.

1 NEWS Lydia Ko shook off the challenge of Leona Maguire in Florida to finish on top of the LPGA season standings.

“I spoke to Lydia’s sister [Sura Ko] at the Tour Championship and she said the Paris Olympics are a huge goal of hers and that might be the ending she’s working towards before riding off in the sunset after that,” Nichols told NZME.

Ko won the CME Group Tour Championship this month – her third win of the year to go with nine top-five finishes.

It was her first multiple-winning year since 2016 and her first win in the LPGA Tour’s season-ender since 2014.

“I'm very grateful to be world No 1 again,” Ko, a 19-time winner on the LPGA Tour said. “To be honest, I wasn't sure if I'd ever be back here again.

“This wouldn't have been possible without my family and team, thank you for your belief and love."

Ko has moved up to fifth on the all-time money list with career earnings of US$16.69m (NZ$27.1m). Now less than US$2m behind fourth on the order, Inbee Park who has US$18.2m, Ko will need to surpass LPGA legend Annika Sorenstam’s tally of US$22,583,693 to take the top spot.