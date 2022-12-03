Former Silver Ferns captain Katrina Rore retires from international netball

Veteran Silver Ferns defender and former captain Katrina Rore has announced her retirement from international netball.

In posting on Instagram on Friday, the 35-year-old confirmed she would not be adding to the 137 caps she had won for her country.

“It’s time to finally hang up my shoes. I’m officially announcing my International Netball retirement,” Rore wrote.

“My life and priorities have changed a bucket load over the past 18 months.

“I'm ready to leave my career where it is and find my new path. I can't wait to see what my future holds away from the court.

“I miss it dearly but only because I've had such fond memories. Each and every person I've crossed during my career (either good, bad or otherwise) have helped me live and learn.

“Thank you so much. What a ride.”

Rore has not taken the court at a professional level since 2020, having welcomed her first child, LilyBud, in May last year.

The former Central Pulse mainstay had been set to return to the ANZ Premiership this year with the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic, however that didn’t eventuate, with her second child, Lola, arriving in September.

Rore had made her Silver Ferns debut in 2008, aged 21, and played at three Commonwealth Games (2010, 2014, 2018) and three World Cups (2011, 2015, 2019).

She became New Zealand’s 26th captain in 2016, though was demoted from the role two years later following the Ferns’ dismal Commonwealth Games showing in Glasgow.

She is one of seven Ferns centurions, with only three players having won more New Zealand test caps – Irene van Dyk (145), Maria Folau (150) and Laura Langman (163).