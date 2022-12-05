Black Ferns v England rematch? NZ Rugby reports 'good conversations' in bid to host new comp in 2023

Consumer hero Daisy came to Fair Go with a simple question – why are the world champion Black Ferns not on Weet-Bix cards?

World Rugby’s WXV competition starts in 2023

Rugby World Cup success proves demand for women’s rugby in New Zealand

Rematch of final against England in Aotearoa is a growing possibility

New Zealand Rugby has opened talks with government agencies and World Rugby to host what would amount to a mini Rugby World Cup for the Black Ferns in 2023.

The Black Ferns’ success at the Rugby World Cup captured the imagination of New Zealanders, but also raised questions about how NZ Rugby would capitalise on it.

It appears one answer would be to host WXV, World Rugby’s new competition for women’s test rugby.

“I think the other thing worth noting on the women's game...is the opportunity we have to revisit bringing back some international rugby to New Zealand,” NZ Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson said.

“WXV is the new international format, 18-team competition that has been set down for October-November next year.

“We're looking at the moment about bringing those top six teams in the world back to New Zealand.

“That is an opportunity that's arisen out of the success of Rugby World Cup and we're working really hard to find the resource to make that possible...from World Rugby, different government agencies and ourselves, obviously. So, that would be a massive opportunity to build on momentum.”

WXV is a three-tiered format, with the top six teams from the Pacific Four Series and Six Nations (the top three from each competition) competing in a standalone tournament.

At present, the top six teams in World Rugby’s rankings are England, New Zealand, France, Canada, Italy and Australia.

Greg Bowker/Getty Images The Black Ferns celebrate winning the Rugby World Cup final after a dramatic late lineout steal by lock Joanah Ngan-Woo, left.

A tournament involving those teams on New Zealand soil would have obvious appeal, particularly as it could see the Black Ferns and England resuming their fierce rivalry.

France would also be determined to knock the Black Ferns off their perch after a narrow loss in the Rugby World Cup semifinal.

“If you think about a slightly extended club woman's competition [Super Rugby Aupiki], and then some really premium international competition at the back end of the year, that'll keep the women's game in the hearts and minds of Kiwis, we believe,” Robinson said.

There is still some water to flow under the bridge before NZ Rugby wins the right to host WXV, and it could face competition from the northern hemisphere nations.

However, with the men’s Rugby World Cup to take place in France between early September and late October next year, it would make sense for New Zealand to again stage elite women’s rugby.

“We've done some initial work,” Robinson said. “Good initial conversations with World Rugby and some with various government agencies.

“We think it'd be amazing, so it's certainly at a stage where we can share the ambition publicly. There's no issues around that but a little bit more work needs to be done.”

The Pacific Four Series will be the Black Ferns’ first assignment in 2023 and though specific dates are yet to be confirmed, it is expected to take place in late May and early June.

It is also expected to take place in a single country, as it did this year in New Zealand, with one of the other competing nations – Australia, Canada and the United States – playing host as each team plays each other team once.

If New Zealand doesn’t host the first WXV 1 tournament, that would leave the home test in the two-match Laurie O’Reilly Cup with Australia’s Wallaroos, expected to be played in July or August, as the Black Ferns’ only home fixture in 2023.