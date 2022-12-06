Former star men's hockey player Phil Burrows named as Black Sticks women's coach

Phil Burrows on the sidelines as coach of Hockey Club Melbourne last month.

Former Black Sticks men’s star Phil Burrows is the new coach of the New Zealand women’s hockey side.

Burrows played more games (343) and scored more goals (151) than any other NZ men’s player in his 16-year international career.

For the past six years, Burrows has been high performance athlete and coach manager at Hockey Victoria in Australia. He also coached Hockey Club Melbourne to a minor premiership this year in the women’s Hockey One league.

“Being able to come back to New Zealand and lead the national programme is an incredible privilege and I’m looking forward to getting started,” Burrows said.

“The team has shown massive potential this year and I’m looking forward to working alongside some great people to continue developing this young squad as we play over 20 international tests in the first half of 2023 culminating in an opportunity to qualify for Paris 2024.”

Burrows takes over the role from interim coach Darren Smith, who was in charge of the NZ side at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this year after Graham Shaw resigned earlier in the year.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Phil Burrows played 343 games for New Zealand, scoring 151 goals.

His first games as national coach will be a two-match series against Spain in Tauranga at the end of January, followed by the FIH Pro-League in Wellington from February 18-26.