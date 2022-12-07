White Ferns score clean sweep T20 series win over Bangladesh in Queenstown

Amelia Kerr and Lea Tahuhu starred as New Zealand won the third and final game of their T20 series against Bangladesh in Queenstown.

At Sir John Davies Oval, Queenstown: New Zealand 152-7 (A Kerr 48no off 31 balls, S Devine 47 off 33) beat Bangladesh 89-7 (R Ahmed 25; L Tahuhu 3-13) by 63 runs.

A messy batting effort didn’t stop the White Ferns from an easy clean sweep of their Twenty20 series against Bangladesh.

New Zealand scored a 63-run win over the tourists on Wednesday in Queenstown, despite some ugly moments batting first after captain Sophie Devine won the toss for the third consecutive time in the series.

The hosts had won the opening match by a whopping 132 runs when Bangladesh were rolled for just 32, with NZ triumphing by 37 runs in Game Two in Dunedin on Sunday.

Amelia Kerr proved to be the saviour with the bat for the White Ferns, coming in at No.5 when it looked like her side may fall well short of a total it would have been seeking against the minnows.

She made a classy 48 off just 31 deliveries, stroking five fours, and added 25 in the last 10 balls of the innings with sister Jess (8 no).

Devine made 47 off 33 at the top of the order, but it wasn’t a fluent effort from the skipper as most of the New Zealand batters tried to hammer instead of place the ball past the fielders.

Bangladesh’s chase never got going as pace bowler Lea Tahuhu reduced them to 16-3 in the power play.

The big moment

Amelia Kerr came to the wicket with New Zealand 51-3 in the ninth over. She lost partner Devine three overs later but was the glue against a steady yet unthreatening Bangladesh bowling arsenal of spin and medium-pace.

Best with the bat

Kerr was the only member of the side who showed some batting craft, looking to find her spots to pick up simple ones and twos before seeking the boundary rope late.

Having spent most of the past year batting at No.3 or No.4 in T20 internationals, Kerr could be looked at as a potential ‘closer’ for the upcoming World Cup due to her range of skills and sense.

Joe Allison/Getty Images New Zealand’s Lea Tahuhu proved too good for the Bangladesh top-order.

Best with the ball

Not having a White Ferns contract hasn’t stopped Tahuhu from being a major force.

The 32-year-old led all wicket-takers in the series with eight scalps at an average of 5.25 and an economy-rate of 3.5 runs per over.

The big picture

The T20 World Cup is in South Africa in February and as the last international action New Zealand will have in the format until then, Bangladesh haven’t been able to offer them any viable competition.

The two sides will now play a three-game ODI series before the country’s top players contest the domestic Super Smash T20 competition after Christmas.