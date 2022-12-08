Football Ferns to play Argentina in Auckland and Hamilton

Football Ferns midfielder Ria Percival battles for the ball with Lorena Benitez during their most recent clash with Argentina in 2019.

The Football Ferns will play Argentina in Auckland and Hamilton in the lead-up to next year’s Women’s World Cup.

The South American nation has been confirmed as the guest team that will play two friendlies against New Zealand alongside the playoff tournament that will decide the final three World Cup qualifiers.

The 10-team playoff tournament takes place from February 17-23 in Auckland and Hamilton.

The Football Ferns will play three friendlies while the tournament in on, against Portugal, the top-ranked team at the tournament, at Waikato Stadium on February 17, and against Argentina at Waikato Stadium on February 20 and North Harbour Stadium on February 23.

Black Fern star Ayesha Leti-I'Iga, women's rugby advocate Alice Soper and comedian Karen O'Leary were some of the celebrities at the t launch of the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup volunteer programme.

The Football Ferns won both of their two previous encounters against Argentina, who are ranked 29th in the world and qualified for the World Cup as the third-best team out of South America.

CJ Bott scored a long-range screamer from 40 metres out in their most recent clash, a 2-0 win in 2019.

“As we get closer to the World Cup kicking off, part of our focus moves to how we can adapt to and perform in these high-pressure environments,” coach Jitka Klimková said in a statement.

“Playing games during the playoff tournament is a valuable piece of our preparation puzzle. Playing at Waikato and North Harbour Stadiums give us further opportunities to play in other areas of Aotearoa and continue connecting with our fans across the country.”

The Football Ferns are next scheduled to play the reigning world champion United States in Wellington on January 18 and Auckland on January 21.

The two games against the US will be played outside a Fifa window, restricting player availability.