NZ Rugby's new chair Dame Patsy Reddy 'hopeful' diversity ratio is within reach

Incoming NZ Rugby chair Dame Patsy Reddy says the board is already diverse, but is hopeful of increasing that in 2023.

Incoming New Zealand Rugby chair Dame Patsy Reddy says she is “hopeful” the organisation will meet its diversity target when departing director Stewart Mitchell is replaced at next year’s annual meeting.

Currently, NZ Rugby falls short of fulfilling the government-mandated minimum of 40% women on the boards of national sporting organisations, and has taken a $280,000 hit in Sport NZ community funding as a result. That figure could rise to $600,000 next year if non-compliance continues, though the penalty will be returned if criteria are met.

At present NZ Rugby, which will announce another financial loss for 2022, has three women on its nine-strong board – Reddy, ex-Black Fern Dr Farah Palmer and former Otago Rugby chair Rowena Davenport. But with Mitchell exiting as both chair and a board member on January 31, a replacement director will be elected at the annual meeting in late April.

NZ Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson confirmed at a Thursday press conference in Auckland alongside Reddy that Mitchell would not be replaced before the annual meeting because of the “short window” between his exit and the AGM when new directors are rubber-stamped.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand Rugby penalised $280,000 for not reaching gender diversity targets on its board

* Mark Robinson says New Zealand Rugby 'having conversations' around next All Blacks coach

* Dame Patsy Reddy elected as New Zealand Rugby chair



Asked by Stuff if the reshaping of the board would allow them to meet diversity criteria, Reddy said: “We hope so. New elections are coming up at the AGM, and it’s certainly my hope we meet our targets.

“We’ve actually got a pretty diverse board. We’ve got a lot of diversity of experience and thought. I’ve been on a number of boards in my time, and I’ve never been on a board with as many women. So we are getting there. We recognise the 40% target and I would be very hopeful we’ll get there [next] year.”

1 NEWS The players and the cup, now named Nancy, were greeted by hundreds of fans.

Robinson, meanwhile, confirmed NZ Rugby would be reporting another financial loss for the year as the cost of the pandemic continued to bite across the sporting sphere.

“It’s a position we’re comfortable with,” he added. “The context for that is working through the first half of this year with the country still embroiled in Covid and all the sacrifices required in terms of investment needed to get the game going and impact that had on revenues.

“We also made a significant investment to get Super Rugby Pacific going in Queenstown and invested heavily in the women and girls strategy around Rugby World Cup.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff NZ Rugby hopes to build on the success of Theresa Fitzpatrick, Ruahei Demant and the world champion Black Ferns.

“There’s a fine balance between preserving our reserves position and being in position to invest back in rugby, but the board and executive felt it was prudent at this time to breathe life back into the game after a challenging 2-3 years.”

However, Robinson said they were “confident and excited” about long-term financial prospects, even if the prolonged nature of the Silver Lake investment meant “over the next few years we will have to continue to watch costs closely”.

Reddy, the former governor-general who is an experienced director, said she stepped into the leadership role on the board hopeful she could guide the female game forward in the wake of the highly successful World Cup in New Zealand.

“I’m really keen to see that grow next year,” she said. “We’ve got to capitalise on the wonderful base the Rugby World Cup has given us to grow the game into a whole new fanbase.

Matt King/Getty Images New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson has confirmed the organisation will post a loss for the financial year.

“Growing the women and girls game will continue to be a priority. It’s part of the game that’s been under-developed, and we’ve seen already seen how it’s grown the audience, and how it’s grown whanau participation. I want it to be seen more as a family environment opportunity for fans, and grow that base.

“We also need to make rugby sustainable for the long-term. We have peaks and lows depending on World Cup years and other things, so we need a broader base and broader appeal. The other thing to me that seems a priority is player welfare – the health and safety of players. We’re working actively in that area.”

Robinson said it was an exciting time for the women’s game as Super Rugby Aupiki was set for expansion and there was “potential” for the new WXV international competition to brings its top six teams to New Zealand late next year.

But the NZR chief stopped short of confirming a report out of Australia that next year’s Super Rugby Aupiki winner would meet their equivalent across the Tasman in a grand final playoff.

“There’s certainly a desire to have some sort of cross-border finals series as a bridge to a fully integrated trans-Tasman and Pasifika competition,” he said. “That might be something that sprung out of discussions we had in Sydney. It’s part of the plan going forward.”