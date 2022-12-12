Tyla Nathan-Wong stars as Black Ferns beat Australia to win Cape Town Sevens title

Tyla Nathan-Wong, pictured playing against England, starred in the Black Ferns’ Cape Town Sevens final win.

Captain Tyla Nathan-Wong grabbed two tries as the Black Ferns beat Australia to win the women’s sevens World Series title in Cape Town.

The New Zealanders scored won 31-14 in the final on Sunday (Monday NZ time) after leading 21-0 at halftime.

The Black Ferns now join Australia at the top of the series standings with 38 points ahead of the next round in Hamilton on January 21-22.

They took charge with a Shiray Kaka try in the third minute.

They scored five tries – two to player-of-the-final Nathan-Wong, with Kaka, Michaela Blyde and Kelly Brazier also crossing.

Nathan-Wong slotted three conversions.

Australia – the Birmingham Commonwealth Games gold medallists – didn’t fire a shot in the first half but scored consolation converted tries to Madison Ashby and Demi Hayes in the second spell.

It was a statement win by the Black Ferns against an Australian squad that won the triple crown in 2022 – the Commonwealth Games, World Sevens Series title and the World Cup.

The Black Ferns had the satisfaction of avenging their 24-22 World Cup final defeat to the Australians in Cape Town in September and the 26-19 loss to the trans-Tasman rivals in the Dubai final last weekend, in the first tournament of the new season.

Nathan-Wong said the Black Ferns saved their best display for last in Cape Town.

“Epic performance by the team,’’ she said.

“This week has been a grind for us each game. We didn’t perform how we like.

“But man, that final, it just all came together.’’

Nathan-Wong said the Black Ferns “started with self-belief within and they brought it out, did their job and that’s what brought us to that final and that score.’’

The 28-year-old made her Black Ferns world sevens debut in 2012 at 17 and she said, a decade later the passion remains undimmed.

“I love this sport, I love this team and everything they are about, and I can’t wait to do it again.’’

The United States won the bronze medal playoff, beating Ireland 20-12 after two tries by Sammy Sullivan.