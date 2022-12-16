The Podium: Portia Woodman picks Allan Bunting for next Black Ferns coach

Black Ferns rugby star Portia Woodman is backing sevens supremo Allan Bunting to succeed Wayne Smith as coach of the world champions.

While no word is expected before Christmas from New Zealand Rugby on who the next Black Ferns coach will be, after Smith stepped aside as planned, Woodman was clear on her choice.

“My money’s on ... wouldn’t it be great [to have] Allan Bunting,” the Olympic gold medallist and Rugby World Cup winner told the Podium podcast on Tuesday outside Parliament.

Bunting – who led Chiefs Manawa to a Super Rugby Aupiki title in 2022 – and Black Ferns assistant coach Wes Clarke appear the frontrunners for the gig, but Woodman and Bunting have a long history of success together on the sevens circuit.

Aaron Gillions/PHOTOSPORT Head Coach Allan Bunting led Chiefs Manawa to a Super Aupiki title in 2022

Bunting became the Black Ferns Sevens head coach in 2016 after four years as assistant, leading the team to three titles and an Olympic gold medal at Tokyo. Black Ferns star Ruby Tui also spoke highly of Bunting and his dedication to the women’s game in her recently released book Straight Up.

Bunting was brought into the Black Ferns 15s side in May 2022 as manager of culture and leadership, following a review into the environment and culture of the Black Ferns that found negative experiences for both players and management including culturally insensitive comments, poor communication and inconsistent feedback, allegations of ‘‘favouritism’’ and ‘’ghosting’’, ‘’body-shaming’’ and a lack of good recruitment, induction and ongoing support.

Outgoing head coach Smith was busy signing autographs for fans when asked who the next coach should be, but instead talked about how he enjoyed the Black Ferns environment.

Earlier in the celebration he said the side were: “vibrant, they’re noisy, excited ... noisy, committed, joyous. Did I mention noisy!”.

“They kept this old fella on his toes anyway.”

Elias Rodriguez/Photosport Coach Wayne Smith joined the Black Ferns for a celebration at Parliament on Tuesday

Sir Graham Henry was also at Parliament on Tuesday, having been on Smith’s coaching staff for the victorious Rugby World Cup campaign. Could he be tempted to put his hand up now that he’s experienced women’s rugby?

”Nah nah, I’m dead ... well almost,” he laughed as retrieved a wayward rugby ball for a fan.

Retiring Black Fern Kendra Cocksedge said she’s “excited for whoever it is” coming into the Black Ferns to coach, but it won’t be her ... for now.

“Not yet! I’ve got to go away and coach, see if I enjoy it and any good at it, then go from there,” she said.

Sir Steve Hansen – whose daughter Whitney Hansen was part of the World Cup winning Black Ferns coaching team – told the Podium podcast after the Rugby World Cup that while he would “never say never” to coaching the Black Ferns, he was making room for others to step up and would support them.

But whoever is the new Black Ferns 15s coach is, the World Cup tryscoring record holder Woodman (Ngāpuhi) will miss out on working with them as she’s returning to sevens and is hoping to appear at the last ever Hamilton Sevens tournament in January. She’s slowly getting back into training following her serious head knock during the Rugby World Cup final against England in November.

“It’s a really sad point that we won’t be having [the Hamilton Sevens] again. New Zealand, we always put on such a show and off the back of a World Cup at home, with such a turnout for all the games, you’d think would want to play off the back of that, but I think we'll just have to make this a really awesome one,” she said.

NZ RUGBY The Black Ferns gathered as a team for the last time in a celebratory reception at Parliament to finish their champion season.

It also means she’ll miss out on Super Rugby Aupiki for Chiefs Manawa.

“I'm contracted back with the sevens next year, which is a little bit sad that they conflict, and we won't be able to do the both of them. But I look for look forward to getting into sevens again next year,” she said.

Sarah Hirini (Ngāti Kahungunu) has confirmed she’s “gotta try and fight for my spot back” in the New Zealand Sevens squad, following the team’s victory in Cape Town last weekend. Stacey Fluhler (Tuhoe, Te Arawa) confirmed to The Podium she’s eyeing up a return to sevens in time for Hamilton, but is keeping her options open for the Black Ferns 15s in 2023.

Elias Rodriguez/Photosport Ruby Tui takes selfie with fan while holding the Rugby World Cup outside Parliament on Tuesday.

Ruby Tui was too busy enjoying festivities at Parliament to divulge whether she’s joining Super Rugby Aupiki or the sevens next year.

“Hard out... what am I doing next year? What am I even doing next week?” she laughed as the crowd suggested she join reality television show Celebrity Treasure Island.

“Bro, I don’t even know what I’m doing tomorrow, let alone next year!”