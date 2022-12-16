Star's injury sends scare through Netherlands ahead of 2023 Women's World Cup

The venues teams will be based at during next year's tournament have been revealed.

One of the biggest names in women’s football could be in doubt for next year’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

Netherlands forward Vivianne Miedema sustained a knee injury and was taken off the field on a stretcher while playing for Arsenal in a Champion's League match against Lyon.

The Dutch forward went down under no contact in the first half after landing awkwardly as she challenged for a loose ball.

Francois Nel/Getty Images Netherlands star Vivianne Miedema suffered a serious knee injury while playing for Arsenal in the Champions League.

Arsenal advanced to the quarterfinals despite losing 1-0 at Emirates Stadium, but manager Jonas Eidevall said he's “very concerned” about Miedema's injury.

He hadn't spoken to team doctors and had no other update.

The 26-year-old Miedema is the Dutch national team's all-time leading scorer and helped the Netherlands reach the final of the 2019 World Cup.

She has scored 95 goals in 115 international appearances. She joined Arsenal in 2017.

New Zealand and Australia are hosting the World Cup beginning July 20. The Netherlands is in Group E with the United States, Vietnam and the winner of a playoff.

Their match against the US is a replay of the 2019 final and will be held at Wellington's Sky Stadium.

Last month, England and Arsenal forward Beth Mead sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament, raising questions about her availability for the World Cup.

Football Ferns Ria Percival and Annalie Longo are also currently sidelined with ACL injuries, as is Spain's Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas.