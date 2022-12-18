Deven Jackson stars as Eastern Suburbs run riot in National League final

Striker has a hand in all four goals as Eastern Suburbs beat Western Springs in National League final.

At Mount Smart Stadium, Auckland: Eastern Suburbs 4 (Angelique Tuisamoa own goal 9’, Deven Jackson 53’, 82’, Saki Yoshida 42’) Western Springs 0. HT: 1-0

Eastern Suburbs won the women’s National League in their first season in the competition after striker Deven Jackson scored two goals and set up two more in a 4-0 final demolition of Western Springs.

The emphatic four-goal victory at Mount Smart Stadium on Sunday completed a dream National League debut for Suburbs, who won 12 of their 14 games during the regular season to enter the final as top qualifiers.

Jackson was the star performer in the all-Auckland decider, playing a part in all four goals.

She was denied a hat-trick when her ninth minute strike which led to the opening goal of the game was credited as a Western Springs own goal.

Suburbs opened the scoring when Jackson capitalised on some poor defending after Springs were unable to deal with Tayla O’Brien’s cross from the right.

Her shot cannoned off the inside of the post and went in off Springs goalkeeper Angelique Tuisamoa.

Suburbs struck again right before halftime when Saki Yoshida pounced on the loose ball after the initial Jackson shot struck the body of a Springs defender and bounced kindly in the box.

SHANE WENZLICK | PHOTOSPORT Eastern Suburbs celebrate a goal scored by final MVP Deven Jackson.

Jackson scored both of Suburbs’ second-half goals as they ran away with the game.

She put the Lily Whites 3-0 up in the 53rd minute, tapping home from close-range after Tuisamoa spilled the ball while attempting to intercept a cross from O’Brien, after O’Brien drove to the byline.

Jackson grabbed her brace with eight minutes to play to put the game beyond doubt, finally hitting the back of the net after her first two shots were cleared off the line.