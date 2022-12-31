New Year's Honours: Farah Palmer's journey from Black Ferns skipper to Dame

Dame Farah Palmer: I never, ever thought I would have got this honour.''

Dame Farah Palmer used to laugh when friends suggested she could become the second Dame to sit at the NZ Rugby board table.

She can't do that now.

Palmer (Ngāti Maniapoto, Waikato) has been honoured in the 2023 New Year's list as a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to sport, particularly rugby.

Now Palmer will join Dame Patsy Reddy, who will replace Stewart Mitchell as NZ Rugby chair on January 31, along with their fellow board members, in making key decisions about the sport in coming years.

Palmer says she has many reasons to be grateful for the latest honour. Not that she thought it would happen.

"No way. When I got Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (in 2007), that was huge for me,'' Palmer says.

"People have said to me 'when are you going to be a Dame and so forth' and I just laughed it off. I never, ever thought I would have got this.''

In December Palmer and Bailey Mackey (Ngāti Porou, Tūhoe, Rongowhakaata) were confirmed as Reddy's joint deputy chairs. Palmer also chairs the NZ Māori Rugby Board.

When Reddy replaces Mitchell, she will become the first female to be chair of NZ Rugby. That will be a significant milestone for the sport in this country, and Palmer aims to continue to soak up the knowledge from her peers.

Former governor-general Reddy has been just one of a raft of people who Palmer, a three-time World Cup winning captain of the Black Ferns, has learned from since taking up a variety of governance roles after retiring as a player in 2006.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Dame Farah Palmer is a former captain of the Black Ferns.

Palmer always wanted to tap into her own potential if it could mean changing things for the better; when she attended Piopio College in the Waitomo District she found her voice.

"I always wanted to make a difference. I know that sounds cheesy. But when I was living in Piopio as a young woman, a young girl, that's what I wanted to do.

"And the people I wanted to make a difference to, in particular, were Māori and women. I had a lot of strong Māori women in my life that I looked up to.''

Palmer, a professor at Massey University, wasn't dux at high school but she was no stranger to the citizenship awards and wasn't afraid to get involved in extracurricular activities. Her loaded CV is testament to her work with multiple entities.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Dame Patsy Reddy will be the new NZ Rugby chair.

"I would put my hand up for lots of different things (at Piopio College),'' she says. "I was on the board of trustees, the captain of our sports teams. So I have always had a strong sense of what to do right, socially and culturally.

"I wouldn't say I was the brain box. But I hung around with the clever people.''

Over the last decade Palmer has been inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame, the Māori Sports Hall of Fame and received the Women of Influence, Board and Management Award.

She is grateful to be recognised with this most recent honour. Yet, for all that, she says she's no extrovert. Quite the opposite, in fact.

When told she was to receive the accolade, she said she had to think deeply about whether to accept it.

Her reason for answering in the affirmative was because she felt she was representing the women and men who have helped progress rugby and sport.

"If anyone knows me, I actually don't like the limelight and I don't like being singled out.

"I felt that I wanted to do this to represent a lot of Māori and a lot of women who have really pushed the kaupapa regarding Māori and women in rugby. And just whatever they are passionate about, and really driving that behind the scenes.

Joanna Caird/Photosport Black Ferns Annaleah Rush (left) and Farah Palmer celebrate with the World Cup trophy in Amsterdam in 1998.

"I feel like I am accepting this on behalf of all those people that have gone before me, who have done all the mahi.''

At the time of this interview, she had yet to tell her mother that she would soon be known as Dame Farah.

"I am sure my mum, who is Māori, will be very chuffed and have a bit of a tangi, a bit of a cry.

"I just hope that everyone understands, just do what you are passionate about. You don't do it for these sorts of accolades, you do it to have an influence and to have an impact.

"Just follow your passion.''