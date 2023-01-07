Black Ferns star Stacey Fluhler on the epic Rugby World Cup final and her 'side hustle'

New Zealand players Stacey Fluhler and Theresa Fitzpatrick bite their medals as they celebrate their win over England in the final of the women's Rugby World Cup.

It has been an incredible 18 months for Olympic gold medallist, Rugby World Cup winner, “side-hustler” and aunty to many Stacey Fluhler. The 27-year-old chats with Zoë George about rugby, whānau and visiting her hometown with ‘Nancy’.

A few hours after the Rugby World Cup final, Stacey Fluhler (Ngāi Tūhoe) hobbled up the road heading towards a post-match celebration, her foot strapped tightly into a moon boot. Earlier that evening at Eden Park, Fluhler flew across the try line, with a huge smile on her face, helping the Black Ferns secure a historic sixth Rugby World Cup title, beating England’s Red Roses 34-31.

She had seriously sprained, but thankfully not broken, her ankle during that spectacular try. A few hours later when making her way up the two inner-city Auckland blocks, fans walking by wearing Black Ferns and All Blacks jerseys stopped her every few steps, congratulated Fluhler and asked for a selfie and a chat. She spent time with every single person who approached her.

That’s the thing about the Black Ferns. They are approachable, they are human, they are champions of the game. Because of that, they’ve become household names. Fluhler said she’s still getting used to people knowing who she is.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Stacey Fluhler flies through the air after scoring that spectacular try against England in the final

“It’s quite cool people know who the Black Ferns are now. I’ve met so many people who had never watched women’s rugby before the Rugby World Cup. It’s pretty spectacular to see the influence and impact we’ve had on the game,” she said.

“I don’t want the momentum to stop. I want it to keep going, I want more people to jump on board and more continued support in our country.”

A record 42,000 fans packed out Eden Park (more than 1.2 million watched on television), chanting, cheering and in the final moments, were on the edge of their seats. The final was a “little bit nerve racking” for Fluhler, and at times the crowd was so loud players couldn’t hear each other. Thankfully they had learned some sign language to help them communicate on the field.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Dozens of people queued to meet Black Ferns players at World School Sevens tournament in Auckland.

After the game, TV cameras and photographers showed her holding a child. A few people thought it was her son, Fluhler laughed. It was her youngest nephew – one of five nieces and nephews aged between one and 13. He wore earmuffs during the game because of the noise.

Fluhler loves being an aunty (and a wife – she married husband Ricky in early 2020). She makes the most of the time she has with them, which is limited given her global travels with sevens and the commitment to the Black Ferns for the Rugby World Cup. Thankfully technology allows her to stay connected. But, we all need an aunty like her; kind, encouraging, supportive… and someone who’ll throw a rugby ball around with you.

“I've always dreamt of having all my nephews and nieces in a crowd watching me, because we never get to play at home much. I had a few talks with my family asking ‘please can you bring them’ and I got my way! I was pretty happy. I got to celebrate with them afterwards,” she said.

“I try to make the most of every opportunity with them and watch their netball and rugby games. They support me, and I support them too. It’s cool seeing their talents and some of the things they do reminds me of myself as a kid.”

So, have any inherited Aunty Stacey’s flair for rugby? “They’ve all had a little jam at rugby … and one [in particular] who shows no fear, who is all in and absolutely loves it.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Stacey Fluhler with husband Ricky.

Whānau and community is important to Fluhler. In mid-December she headed back to her home town of Rūātoki (south of Whakatāne in eastern Bay of Plenty) with ‘Nancy’ – the Rugby World Cup – as part of the “Thank You, Aotearoa” Black Ferns’ Rugby World Cup celebrations.

“I knew my small community supported me, but I felt so humbled by the turnout, the emotions I felt from everyone being there to share that celebration with us. It does make it more special coming from a small town because it was a tough time,” she said.

“Growing up there, away from everything, trying to get to trainings, trying to get to games. I had a lot of support from my family and friends and I’ll never forget it. Obviously we had to fundraise as kids to afford things.

“I felt humbled and privileged to bring the world cup, and my medal, to Rūātoki because they’ve been there every step of the way.”

On her trip around the motu with the Black Ferns and Nancy (named after French Resistance undercover agent Nancy Wake), Fluhler took with her a whole bundle of hair scrunchies. It’s her “side hustle”. The bright-coloured hair accessories first infiltrated the Black Ferns Sevens, then the 15s players became fans. Fans have started to buy them too.

“We wore them to feel more feminine in a male dominated sport. Me and a few of the girls would travel around the world and buy them, then I got a lot of people asking ‘why don’t you make your own business’?” she said.

So she put her university education in sport and business to good use.

“I thought ‘I need another little project’. I made a connection with someone overseas and it just happened. It’s pretty cool! I don’t make a lot of money [from it] but it’s more about having a little side hustle where I can make other people happy.

“I can inspire young girls to pursue their dreams and do whatever they want to do. It’s so cool seeing their faces when I give them [scrunchies] as gifts.”

Plus, she laughed, the scrunchies give you “superpowers”. Her superpower is building strong relationships and incorporating Te Ao Māori into the Black Ferns. She’s part of the cultural leadership group, including, at times, leading the rousing haka before the games.

“It comes natural for me, in the way I was brought up. It’s special teaching the girls,” she said.

“I try to do my best off the field to help it on the field.”

Performing the haka, Ko Ūhia Mai, is special. Fluhler led the haka in the final and at times couldn’t hear herself because the crowd joined in.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The Black Ferns celebrated their World Cup win with the haka.

“It gears you up. It gets you into this mental state of excitement, motivation and inspiration because no one else does it. That’s what’s special to New Zealand,” she said.

“Everywhere we travel around the world, everyone knows the haka. It’s pretty cool we can be unique in that way.”

She won’t get to perform the haka with the Black Ferns 15s for a while, as she’s back with the NZ Sevens team, eight years after debuting in the short format. They are in Hamilton for the very last time in a few weeks, on January 21 and 22, before returning to the global circuit.

Look out international sevens teams, the smiling, tryscoring assassin is back.