Super Smash: Canterbury Magicians beat Northern Brave by 14 runs in season-opener

Canterbury opened the women's Super Smash season with a 14-run win over the Northern Brave at Bay Oval.

At Bay Oval, Tauranga: Canterbury Magicians 146-7 (Amy Satterthwaite 73 not out off 52 balls, Kate Anderson 34 off 25; Lucy Boucher 2-21, Phoebe Graham 2-35) beat the Northern Brave 132-9 (Caitlin Gurrey 66 off 48, Sam Barriball 32 off 32; Missy Banks 3-20, Satterthwaite 2-25, Gabby Sullivan 2-29) by 14 runs.

Unwanted by the White Ferns, Amy Satterthwaite is still a match-winner.

The veteran left-hander topscored for the Canterbury Magicians as they defeated the Northern Brave by 14 runs in the first game of the 2022/23 Super Smash Twenty20 season at Bay Oval in Tauranga on Friday.

The former New Zealand captain made the most of being dropped twice by making an unbeaten 73 from 52 deliveries, featuring nine fours and a six, as Canterbury reached 146-7 batting first.

Bruce Lim/Photosport Amy Satterthwaite starred for the Canterbury Magicians in their Super Smash win over the Northern Brave.

The Brave made a string of errors in the field to allow Satterthwaite and Canterbury to reach notably more than they should have batting first.

Opener Kate Anderson was dropped twice early, Satterthwaite was also given three lives courtesy of spills and there were misfields that meant singles or twos became boundaries.

Satterthwaite scored 18 of the 19 runs made in the final over of Canterbury’s innings and that proved crucial as the hosts’ chase faltered in the latter overs.

Brave opener Caitlin Gurrey, who made the joint highest score in the one-day Hallyburton Johnstone competition history of 183 at the same venue last week, made 66 from 48 balls to seemingly set her side up for victory.

But they lost their last eight wickets in the space of 12 runs after Gurrey and Sam Barriball combined to add 77 for the second wicket.

Big moment

The Magicians were 44-2 when the former White Ferns skipper came to the crease, after they’d opted to use Laura Hughes in the powerplay with limited success.

Bruce Lim/Photosport The Northern Brave lost wickets in a hurry after looking poised midway through their chase at Bay Oval.

Facing Lucy Boucher, the left-hander drove a wide ball in the air to backward point, only for the simple catch to be spilled by Marama Downes.

Best with the bat

Satterthwaite showed all of her experience to pace the Canterbury batting to give them a defendable total.

But she was dropped on 0 and 13, whereas Gurrey offered just the one tough chance when on 40 from 34 balls, and the Brave opener was both elegant through the off-side and powerful through the leg.

BRUCE LIM/Photosport Caitlin Gurrey continued her excellent form with the bat for the Northern Brave. (FILE PHOTO)

Best with the ball

The Brave got just what they wanted from imported legspinner Amanda-Jade Wellington.

The Australian representative bowled a full length and proved hard to hit, conceding just 17 runs from her four overs to slow Canterbury in the middle stages, while picking up the wicket of Anderson with the help of a stumping from Holly Topp.

Big picture

Canterbury are top of the table – that’s what winning the first game of the competition does.

The Magicians are next in action on Boxing Day at home at Hagley Oval against the Auckland Hearts, while the Brave’s second outing will be in Queenstown on December 28 versus the Otago Sparks.