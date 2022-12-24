Ruby Tui: 'Grab a rugby magazine with a women’s rugby player on the front – and if you're lucky, you might get a signed one'

If you happen to pick up a rugby magazine with Ruby Tui’s signature on it, rest assured it’s probably genuine.

The Black Ferns winger has posted footage of herself signing covers of a rugby magazine – with her face on the front – in a supermarket.

“You know what they say, apparently if there is a woman on the cover of a rugby magazine then the magazine won’t sell,” she says in the clip.

“So if you’re looking for a last-minute gift or you just wanna be a good sport and support a good cause, make sure you go and grab a rugby magazine with a women’s rugby player on the front – and if you're lucky, you might get a signed one.”

READ MORE:

* 'Absolute scenes': Emotional moment Black Ferns' Kendra Reynolds was named for test debut

* Chiefs sign sevens star Ruby Tui for Super Rugby Aupiki

* Ruby Tui's mixed emotions on day she should have been marching into Tokyo's Olympic Stadium



She posted the video to Twitter on Friday asking, “I’ve been signing these in shops randomly, is this legal?”

Following the Black Ferns Rugby World Cup win in November Tui also signed a pair of her boots and gave them away to a lucky 10-year-old fan.

Earlier in the month she was drawing crowds at bookstores, with fans waiting more than an hour for a chance to get a copy of her autobiography, Straight Up, signed.