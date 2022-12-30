Kiwi golf star Lydia Ko caps dream year by marrying Chung Jun in South Korea

It’s been a year to remember on and off the course for Lydia Ko.

The Kiwi golfer tasted victory three times on the LPGA Tour this season, including at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship, to bank a record US$2 million (NZ$3.25 million) payday and reclaim the world No 1 ranking.

And the 26-year-old capped off a fairytale 12 months by marrying her fiancé Chung Jun in her native South Korea on Friday.

Ko, who was born in Seoul before relocating with her family to New Zealand aged six, tied the knot with Hyundai heir Chung at Myeondong Cathedral in the South Korean capital.

Ko wore a white lace gown and her new husband a black suit, as she posted photos of the ceremony on an Instagram story.

The couple met “through mutual friends” prior to Ko’s Lotte Championship win in April last year, and Chung quickly became her “good luck charm”.

Ko revealed earlier this year that it was her who popped the question to Chung, writing on golf balls, ‘will you marry me?’.

“In Korea we set a wedding date before proposals, so you're engaged but sometimes the guy will propose a week before the wedding. Some people do it early and some people do a surprise proposal a few days before – so it's very different,” Ko explained in a candid interview with the Henni & Hally: Women with Game podcast.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images Lydia Ko enjoyed a successful year on the LPGA Tour, capturing a swag of silverware and the No 1 ranking.

“He proposed during our engagement shoot. It was really cool. I didn't expect it. He was going on about numbers, of how many days we've known each other and things like that. For a second I was thinking, 'Why are you throwing numbers at me?' And then I realised what was going on.”

Chung is the youngest son of Hyundai Card vice chairman Chung Tae-Young, one of South Korea’s premier businessmen. His maternal grandfather is ex-Hyundai chairman Chung Mong-Koo.

He studied philosophy and data science at Claremont McKenna College in California, and is working at Hyundai Motor Group‘s subsidiary office in San Francisco.

Ko announced herself to New Zealand and the world back in 2012 when she won the Canadian Open aged 15.

She has won two majors, the Evian Championship in 2015 and the ANA Inspiration in 2016, as well as Olympic silver and bronze in Rio and Tokyo respectively.

But Ko has long made it clear she plans to retire when she turns 30 to pursue other interests, with a possible future career in psychology.

She remains on track to achieve one of her primary career goals next year – entering the LPGA Hall of Fame.

Indeed, Ko’s triumph at the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida in November moved her within two points of the 27 required for Hall of Fame entry.

To be eligible, players must play on the LPGA Tour for at least 10 years, and win one of the following: a major tournament, player of the year award, or the Vare Trophy. Ko has met all four of that criteria.

Another major win – worth two points – would punch her ticket to the Hall, alongside a select group of 25 players.