Canterbury Magicians outclass Central Hinds in Super Smash clash

The Magicians have too many guns for the Hinds in New Plymouth.

At Pukekura Park, New Plymouth: Central Hinds 88 (Hannah Rowe 30 off 32; Lea Tahuhu 3-17 off 4, Sarah Asmussen 2-17 off 4, Gabby Sullivan 2-10 off 3.1, Missy Banks 2-18 off 3) lost to Canterbury Magicians 89-2 (Kate Anderson 33 off 41, Nat Cox 30 off 44) by 8 wickets.

A 63-run partnership from Kate Anderson and Nat Cox steered Canterbury Magicians to an easy win over an out-of-sorts Central Hinds on Friday.

The Hinds lost the toss and Magicians captain Amy Satterthwaite decided to bowl – indeed she bowled the first over herself, only conceding one run with her off-spinners on a pitch which was a little slow and taking turn, not the belter that most were expecting.

In the next over, Natalie Dodd spooned a catch back to bowler Missy Banks, and Hinds skipper Jess Watkin went an over later, clean bowled by Lea Tahuhu and the die was cast.

Soon they were four down, and it was only an enterprising knock of 30 from White Fern Hannah Rowe, including the match’s only six, that saved their batting blushes even further.

All the Magicians bowlers were on target, with Tahuhu taking two wickets in two balls late in the innings and Sarah Asmussen and Gabby Sullivan removing batters at key moments.

Rich Norman/Photosport Natalie Dodd spoons a catch back to Canterbury bowler Missy Banks in the Super Smash clash in New Plymouth.

Anderson and Cox set out methodically after the modest target on a pitch still offering plenty to the bowlers. Boundaries were few and far between but their partnership ensured the Magicians remained unbeaten after three matches.

The big moment

Tahuhu sending Watkin’s middle stump flying in the third over. After the early loss of Dodd, the Hinds needed a big innings from their skipper, but Tahuhu beat her all ends up with swing and pace.

Best with the bat

The Anderson and Cox partnership. There only hit four boundaries, but batted with intent and got the job done for the Magicians.

Best with the ball

Rich Norman/Photosport Lea Tahuhu celebrates taking a Hinds wicket.

Tahuhu made vital breakthroughs, but 22-year-old Asmussen, who had shoulder surgery during the winter, took her chance on a turning pitch, getting her best Super Smash figures, with some heady legspin bowling.

Big picture

The Magicians are unbeaten after three matches. They look confident and purposeful ahead of their next game, against the also unbeaten Blaze in Christchurch on Sunday. The Hinds have been outclassed in their first two matches and are looking for a turnaround in fortunes against the Northern Brave, again in New Plymouth, on Saturday.