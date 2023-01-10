Coco Gauff's signed shoes the gift that keeps on giving for Auckland

ASB Classic women’s champion Coco Gauff may have left Auckland, but her presence at the tournament continues to be felt.

The 18-year-old world No 7, who won the final in straight sets on Sunday and is now eyeing next week’s Australian Open, has donated a pair of signed shoes which are being auctioned on TradeMe.

Proceeds will go to Youthline, a charity close to Gauff’s heart, having spoken out about her mental health struggles on her rise up the tennis ranks.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Coco Gauff with her trophy after she beat Spain's Rebeka Masarova.

“That's something personally I had to work through and deal with, and I would imagine that other people feel that, too. It's important for us to know that our worth isn't defined by how well we do in our sport,” Gauff said in 2021.

READ MORE:

* How Coco Gauff saved the women's ASB Classic

* Coco Gauff has unique reason why she wants to defend her ASB Classic title in 2024

* Coco Gauff beats approaching rain, Danka Kovinic to make ASB Classic final

* South Auckland kids' special gift that inspired Coco Gauff to ASB Classic title



She spoke in that interview of keeping a journal as an outlet while on tour.

“For me, when you're writing out your problems. You can kind of figure out what you're feeling. Once you know what the problem is, you can fix it.

“I'm not the only one in the world who believes in this message, but not many people have the opportunity to reach as many people as I can. I try to be the voice for those who don't have one.”

Youthline provides mental health support for New Zealanders aged 12-24. The various memorabilia auctions to raise funds close on Saturday, also including signed tennis gear from US Open champion Emma Raducanu.

Gauff’s visit was a major coup for tournament organisers and she has spoken of wanting to return and defend her title in 2024.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Coco Gauff powers down a serve against Rebeka Masarova.

She also posted a heartwarming video message to the kids from Jellicoe Park Tennis Club in South Auckland to thank them for their special pre-tournament gift and the luck it brought her.

Before the Classic began, Gauff spent over an hour practising with children at the Manurewa club and during her time there she was presented with a greenstone heart-shaped pendant necklace and earrings.

She wore them at the trophy presentation after her victory over Rebeka Masarova in the final.