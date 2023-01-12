Tennis star Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy

Only days after announcing she wasn’t going to play in this year’s Australian Open Grand Slam, Naomi Osaka has revealed she is pregnant.

The 25-year-old four-time Grand Slam winner released the news via Twitter and Instagram, sharing an image of a sonogram and a statement – in both English and Japanese - saying “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023”.

“One thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone: ‘that’s my mom’”.

Messages of congratulations have started to flood in, including from the Tennis Hall of Fame, Wimbledon and 12-time Grand Slam winner Billie Jean King.

The two-time Australian Open winner is in a relationship with American rapper, singer and songwriter Cordae.

In the post she said the past few years have been “interesting” for her, but “I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun”.

“These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to. I realise that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure,” she wrote early Thursday morning (NZ time).

She said that 2023 will be a year “full of lessons” and expressed her intention to be at the Australian Open in 2024.

Osaka officially withdrew from the 2023 Open on Sunday. It would have been her first big tournament after an extended break. She hasn’t played since September 2022, after appearing at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.

Osaka ended the statement with a side note: “I don't think there’s a perfectly correct path to take in life but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions you’ll find your way eventually”.

The current World number 47 has recently released a children’s book title ‘The Way Champs Play’.