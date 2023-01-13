Commonwealth Games gold medallist Julia Ratcliffe retires from hammer throwing

Ratcliffe wins gold in the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games hammer throw, four years after winning silver in Glasgow.

Commonwealth Games gold medallist hammer thrower Julia Ratcliffe has announced her retirement from competition, but will stay involved with athletics.

Ratcliffe, 29, who won gold at the 2018 Games on the Gold Coast, two other Commonwealth Games medals and finished ninth in the 2020 Olympics final at Tokyo, says the time is right to quit.

“I’ve done all the senior competitions available to me. I know I can throw further, but I also know what that would take out of me. The extra joy that would come from throwing another 50cm is not worth the blood, sweat and tears of all that hard training any more. I look back with huge fondness on my time in the sport, I just now want to try something new,’’ she said.

“When my career achievements are written down, it is quite overwhelming. I still think of myself as a kid from Hamilton who throws hammers in the backyard with Dad. To think I went on to perform as a high-performance international athlete, and what Dad (and coach, Dave) and I went on to achieve together is very cool,’’ she said in a statement.

She took up athletics in her home town of Hamilton, aged six or seven, and initially excelled as a hurdler, winning gold medal at the North Island Colgate Games. But she switched to the hammer at age 12 and never looked back.

Ratcliffe, who won six senior national hammer titles, the first of them when aged just 17, won a silver medal at 21 at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, in 2014.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Julia Ratcliffe is all smiles after winning gold in the hammer at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

After many months struggling with a shoulder injury in 2018, she bounced back to take gold at the Gold Coast games, with a best throw of 69.94m.

She rates that performance as one of the two highlights of her career.

“Nothing can quite beat that feeling of standing on top the podium, seeing the flag go up, hearing the national anthem, knowing you are the reason why that anthem is being played,” she said. “It was very special.”

Michael Steele/Getty Images Ratcliffe about to release the hammer at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Ratcliffe enjoyed the best distances of her career in 2021. She set a stunning Oceania record mark of 73.55m and in her Olympics debut she threw 73.20m in qualification before her ninth placed finish in the final with 72.69m – an experience she puts on a par with her Commonwealth success in Gold Coast.

“I was immensely satisfied with how I performed in Tokyo. Having waited a year because of the postponed Games to finally get there and technically own my first qualification throw, I am so proud.”

AARON WOOD/STUFF Considered one of the most technical and artistic of the track and field events, New Zealand has three world class hammer throw exponents in Julia Ratcliffe, Lauren Bruce and Nicole Bradley. (First published, July 13, 2022)

She capped her career in style, winning a silver medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games with a best of 69.63m.

Ratcliffe, who works for the Reserve Bank in Auckland, says she will stay connected to the sport as a member of the Athletics NZ High Performance Athletes’ Commission.

Her biggest debt of gratitude is reserved for father and coach, Dave.

“Dave has been the mastermind and driver of this whole project,” says Julia. “I wouldn’t have picked up a hammer had Dad not suggested it, and he has taken me to higher heights than I ever dreamed possible. Big kudos to him for dreaming big and staying the course.”