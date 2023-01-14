Hectic travel schedule to limit Phoenix players' involvement against United States

US women's footballers talk to media in the lead up to their matches against the Football Ferns.

A-League Women round nine: Wellington Phoenix v Perth Glory

Where: Macedonia Park, Perth; When: Sunday, 9pm (NZT)

Live coverage: Sky Sport 7, live updates on Stuff

The five Football Ferns that have made the 5000-kilometre journey to Perth for Wellington Phoenix’s A-League Women game against the Glory are unlikely to feature against the United States on Wednesday due to the tight turnaround and their hectic travel schedule.

Brianna Edwards, Emma Rolston, Grace Wisnewski, Mackenzie Barry and Paige Satchell will take the field against the ninth-place Glory at Macedonia Park on Sunday night and then spend all of Monday in the air as they make their way back to Wellington after the longest away trip in women’s club football.

They are not scheduled to arrive back into the country until midnight, more than 12 hours after leaving Perth, and will only have one training session with the Ferns on Tuesday afternoon before the first of two international friendlies against the powerhouse of women’s football.

The only Phoenix player set to play significant minutes against the US is veteran midfielder Betsy Hassett, who has stayed in Wellington to prepare for Wednesday’s match at Sky Stadium.

Their limited involvement will further weaken an already understrength Football Ferns squad, who are missing a host of first-choice players.

Hassett will only play in the first game against the US, ensuring her availability for the Phoenix’s following match against Canberra United next Sunday.

The rest of the Phoenix’s Ferns will have bigger roles in the second game in Auckland on Saturday, but that could see them miss their club’s clash against Canberra in Wellington 24 hours later.

“Post our game tomorrow we’ll go back to the Ferns with recommendations of minutes and right now we’ve got from limited to none,” Phoenix coach Natalie Lawrence said.

“If we feel a player could do more in that game then we’ll speak to Jitka [Klimkova] and the team, knowing they’re [then] on limited minutes for the second game and available for us.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Phoenix goalkeeper Brianna Edwards has been added to the Football Ferns squad as injury cover.

“There was an option that the players leave straight from the game and get a midnight flight from Perth, which would get them into Wellington earlier on Monday but we decided that sleep after a game, travel with the team and sleep in their bed when we land was better for their recovery.”

Edwards was added to the Football Ferns squad on Saturday as an injury replacement for Phoenix skipper Lily Alfeld who has picked up a fresh injury after nearing a return from knee surgery.

The Sydney-born New Zealand under-20 shotstopper’s inclusion comes after a standout performance in the Phoenix’s narrow 1-0 defeat to leaders Western United last weekend.

With Alfeld sidelined, she has played every minute of the A-League Women season.

“I feel gutted for Lily. She was tracking along nicely to be available this weekend and has had a setback with her back.

“But we agree that Bri is the next cab off the rank and if you look at the performances she’s had, especially in the last three games, she is worthy of that call-up.

“She’s such a great team player that she would thrive in an environment like the Ferns and I know she would bring that back to us too.”

The Phoenix are the only winless team left in the A-League Women but they have arrived in Perth in good spirits after pushing the high-flying Western close before conceding late on.

Centre-back Kate Taylor will likely wear the armband on her return after missing the previous five games with a foot injury.

“If we got a point against Western United last weekend it would’ve been a turning point in our season, but it still probably was anyway because of the performance against such a strong side," Lawrence said.

“Then you see that side beat Sydney quite convincingly 2-0 so that gives you a bit more confidence heading into this Perth game.”