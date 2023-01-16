Wellington Phoenix forward Emma Rolston cops two-match ban

Football Fern Emma Rolston can’t play for Wellington Phoenix until February 12 after being handed a two-match suspension.

Rolston was sent off in the first half of the Phoenix’s 2-0 defeat to Perth Glory at Macedonia Park on Sunday after clashing with Glory midfielder Ella Mastrantonio.

The match review panel determined both players had committed the offence of assault on a player, which carries a minimum two-match suspension.

Mastrantonio was given a harsher three-week ban for her involvement in the altercation, which started when the Glory player repeatedly kicked a prone Rolston after she had been brought down in a challenge.

Rolston will now miss the Phoenix’s next two games, at home to Canberra United this Sunday and away to Brisbane Roar the following Saturday.

Will Russell/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix forward Emma Rolston pushes her hand into the chin of Perth Glory midfielder Mastrantonio.

With a bye to follow, Rolston will not be available until the February 12 match away to Western Sydney Wanderers.

Despite her A-League Women suspension, Rolston is free to play for the Football Ferns in their international friendlies against the United States this week.

They meet the world champions in Wellington on Wednesday and Auckland on Saturday.