Closing gender pay for US women’s football team 'brutal' process

Negotiating a landmark pay equity deal for the visiting US world champion football team was “brutal”, says a leading players’ advocate.

Becca Roux, executive director for the US women's national soccer team players' association, is in New Zealand for the two friendly matches against the Football Ferns. She was part of the drive to close the pay gap that spanned decades and several court cases.

It was finally achieved in May 2022 under a new agreement that saw equal pay for women, US$22 million (NZ$34.4m) in back pay, prize money from both the men’s and women’s world cups to be shared equally among both teams and for better playing and training conditions.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The US soccer team will play the Football Ferns at Eden Park on Saturday night

Their fight has also led to the Equal Pay for Team USA Law being passed in December 2022, which sees equal compensation and benefits for all US representative athletes at major global events, regardless of sport.

The US became only the second country to give female players pay equity, following New Zealand who closed the gender pay gap in 2018. She said there is a “moral, legal and ethical argument” for equality.

“I thought, if you put data in front of rational people, they will see their own biases that they maybe previously weren't aware of, and make a change. And that was not at all the case, people become defensive,” she said.

“It’s been a tough road… [but] what it shows is rather than having all the naysayers that say ‘women's sport shouldn't exist, and there's no money to be made in it’, suddenly we're now partners [with US Soccer], and they're fully tapping into both the social change aspects … but also the commercial aspects. We're seeing women's football being a really good investment.”

Perhaps the biggest sticking point was World Cup prizemoney. The US women received a US$110,000 bonus for winning the 2019 World Cup, while the US men would have received US$407,000 had they won in 2018.

Bruce Mackay / STUFF Supporters of the American footballers also came out to support their team.

The unions agreed to pool Fifa’s payments for the 2022 men’s World Cup and this year’s Women’s World Cup, as well as for the 2026 and 2027 tournaments.

Women’s union projections have the 2023-28 average annual pay at US$450,000 for a player making all rosters, with the possibility of doubling the figure in World Cup years depending on results.

Investment is the mindset that needs to be adopted to close the gender pay gap in sport, Roux said. It’s something the women’s game has previously lacked, but that is changing, she said pointing to the growth of the game both in the US and Europe.

”If you want to come back and say ‘but the revenue’ . What all of our rebuttals should be is ‘but the investments’. Revenue is an output. If you don't have equal inputs, it's an irrelevant marker to comparison.

Alessandra Tarantino/AP At the final of the 2019 Football World Cup, won by the US, the crowd chanted “equal pay, equal pay”.

“There just should be equality. There's not really a good argument for why there shouldn't be. And if you start there, then the entire lens changes. If we’re paying equally, and we've put in equal investment – or maybe more investment, because we'd so far behind on the women’s side – you will start to see huge returns, which is something that we've been experiencing in the US.”

A pivotal moment for the side was at the final of the 2019 World Cup in France – won by the US – where the crowd chanted “equal pay, equal pay”.

“I think it was striking how much of a global impression the US players had made. This was not a fight that they had started three months prior to the [2019] World Cup. Yes, that's when they filed their lawsuit, but this had been a two decade long journey,” she said.

“So to see that type of spontaneous support, almost drowning out the Fifa on-field presentation [of the World Cup] was just remarkable.”

Sport is a vehicle for social change, and that will be on display at the Fifa Women’s Football World Cup, hosted by New Zealand and Australia in July, she said.

So can world changers and game makers US defend their title? “Of course they can win it! There are many other teams that also can win, but I'll stand by my players to put on a good show!”