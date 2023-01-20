Auckland Hearts blow golden opportunity to snap Wellington Blaze's record streak

At Eden Park outer oval, Auckland: Wellington Blaze 131-6 (Rebecca Burns 53 off 40, Melie Kerr 28 off 24; Makayla Templeton 2-20 off 4) beat the Auckland Hearts 105-8 (Saachi Shahri 39 off 36; Nicole Baird 2-11 off 3, Caitlin King 2-11 off 3, Melie Kerr 2-18 off 4) by 26 runs.

That ought to go down as a blown opportunity to end Wellington’s impressive Super Smash streak.

On track to snap the Blaze’s record 17-match winning streak at the halfway stage of their pursuit of the visitors' below-par 131-6, the Auckland Hearts’ folded under Wellington’s squeeze and fell 26 runs short at Eden Park’s outer oval on Friday.

With opener Saachi Shahri (39 off 36) leading the charge, Auckland were in with a real sniff of handing the reigning champs their first defeat of the season, and improving their chances of qualifying for the elimination final.

However, at 73-2 and needing 59 runs from 42 balls with wickets in the can, Shahri was knocked over by a wrong’un from Blaze captain Melie Kerr and the chase quickly petered out.

Indeed, Wellington’s spin-heavy attack got a whiff of blood and the hosts capitulated, losing six wickets for 29 runs on a day the Blaze improved to seven from seven on the season.

What will also irk the Hearts is the fact they gave Blaze opener Rebecca Burns a life when she had 19 runs to her name, before she kicked on and scored her third Super Smash half century.

Hearts seamer Molly Penfold forced an edge from a swinging Burns when the visitors were 34-1, only for wicketkeeper Sarah Carnachan to spill the chance she should have gobbled up.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Auckland Hearts opener Saachi Shahri had her side on track to beat Wellington, only for her side to fall short when it mattered most.

Burns went on to notch her milestone from 39 balls, before she was caught by Bella Armstrong the following ball. However, the damage had been done, Wellington had powered to 85-2 shortly after the halfway mark of their innings.

Credit to the hosts, though, as they went on to restrict the Blaze, who are set to soon lose seven players to the White Ferns ahead of the T20 World Cup, to a total they were confident of mowing down at the change of innings.

The big moment

Melie Kerr knocking over the dangerous Shahri was key, but it wasn’t as significant as the let off Carnachan’s drop gifted Burns and the Hearts will know it.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Wellingtom Blaze openerRebecca Burns struck her third Super Smash 50 of her career on Friday against the Hearts.

Best with the bat

It wasn’t always pretty, but Burns’ 53 off 40 proved instrumental. The hard-hitting opener struck eight fours and a six, accounting for nine of her team’s 14 boundaries on the day.

Best with the ball

On a day spinners dominated, Hearts leg-spinner Makayla Templeton was key in restricting the Blaze to 131-6, generating significant turn and nabbing 2-20 from four tidy overs.

The big picture

Make that seven from seven for the Blaze, who are closing in on cementing a spot in the final. As for the Hearts, they’ll drop out of the all-important third spot on the ladder if the Sparks beat the Hinds on Saturday.