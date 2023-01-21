Two games in 20 hours: Wellington Phoenix's Football Ferns face crazy turnaround

Football Ferns forward Paige Satchell chases after the loose ball during their defeat to the United States in Wellington.

A-League Women round 10: Wellington Phoenix v Canberra United

Where: Sky Stadium, Wellington When: Sunday, 12.15pm

Live coverage: Sky Sport 7, live updates on Stuff

SKY SPORT The Football Ferns denied the reigning world champions for 52 minutes, but ultimately lost 4-0 at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

Four of Wellington Phoenix’s Football Ferns will perform double duty for club and country this weekend.

After the fulltime whistle blows in New Zealand’s second international friendly against the United States at Eden Park on Saturday, goalkeeper Brianna Edwards, defender Mackenzie Barry, midfielder Grace Wisnewski and forward Paige Satchell head straight to Auckland Airport where they will jump on a flight bound for Wellington.

A mere 20 hours after taking on the two-time defending world champions, the quartet will be asked to back up for the Phoenix in their A-League Women match against Canberra United at Sky Stadium.

It is expected they will be joined on the flight by Grace Jale, who will turn out for the opposition on Sunday.

The last-place Phoenix are in desperate need of a win after going the first eight games without one, and coach Natalie Lawrence said she needed all hands on deck, especially with sickness running through the team.

Experienced midfielder Betsy Hassett was released back to the Phoenix after playing the full 90 in their Ferns’ first game against the United States in Wellington on Wednesday.

Wisnewski, Barry and Satchell came off the bench in their match, with Wisnewski making her international debut.

“We try to name our squad as early as we can to get everybody set and ready and we’ve said to everyone ‘all be ready’,” Lawrence said.

Matt Blyth/Getty Images Phoenix midfielder Betsy Hassett is put under pressure by Canberra’s Vesna Milivojevic.

“But we’re really happy with the plan that we’ve put in place. I spoke to [Ferns coach] Jitka [Klimková] again last night and she’s all across all the minutes and the importance of the game that we have tomorrow.

“She fully appreciates that, as we appreciate giving players an opportunity to play against the best team in the world at Eden Park, the venue for the first game at the World Cup.

“I think we’ve managed to manage it pretty well between the two of us to get the best of both worlds.”

The Phoenix’s worst performance of the season came against Canberra in round four, losing 3-0 after being overrun in midfield.

Sunday’s game will mark the halfway point in their season and it shapes as a must-win for the Phoenix, who languish six points adrift of Newcastle Jets at the bottom of the table.

“One of the things I’ve spoken to the players about is we’ve got to stop saying that we deserve something out of the games and get something out of the games,” Lawrence said.

“They’ve [Canberra] just come off a 5-1 win, so we know their threats, but we want them to play against the proper Phoenix tomorrow.”

The Phoenix will be without Lily Alfeld (injury), Alyssa Whinham (personal reasons) and Emma Rolston (suspension).

Lawrence was hopeful the sickness that was running through the team would not rule anyone out of the match but it could limit their minutes.