'That's out': Pakistan batter in lucky escape after moment of madness

Pakistan's Nida Dar was lucky to not be given out after pulling away so late from Tahlia McGrath's stump-hitting delivery.

Just how late is too late to pull away as a batter?

That was the question everyone was left debating after a moment of madness from Pakistan’s Nida Dar in her side’s ODI defeat to Australia in Sydney on Saturday.

Dar, an experienced campaigner, in her 99th ODI and 223rd international, was lucky to be given not out in the 27th over of her side’s chase at North Sydney Oval, when she faced up to a Tahlia McGrath delivery then stepped away extremely late, just before the ball then crashed into her off-stump.

Confusion reigned as to whether the 36-year-old right-hander was fair game, but Australian umpire Claire Polosak gave her a big reprieve in instead calling dead ball.

While the Australian players weren’t full of protest, commentators were left bemused at the decision.

Slow-motion replays showed Dar tapping her bat on the ground as the bowler approached, and while Dar did look up late, it wasn’t until well after the ball had left McGrath’s hand that she opted to back away.

“That’s out,” Trent Copeland declared on the Channel 7 commentary.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Nida Dar was fortunate to not be given out after pulling away very late to a ball which hit her poles.

“She’s almost looked at it and gone, ‘That ball’s too good’,” quipped his co-commentator.

On Fox Cricket, former Australia captain Rachael Haynes said: “I was always under the impression that when you were in your stance and tapped your bat down, you were ready to accept the delivery.

“Nida Dar needs to be a bit careful there.”

Former Australian batter Alex Blackwell felt otherwise: “I thought that was fair; she didn’t see the ball.”

Channel 9 sports reporter Mark Gottlieb saw a bigger picture, tweeting: “This should be out. We talk a lot about over rates in cricket, but bowlers shouldn’t have to wait until a batter is ready before starting to run in. Batters should face up quicker.”

Clause 20.4.2.5 of the MCC’s Laws says a dead ball will be signalled if “the striker is not ready for the delivery of the ball and, if the ball is delivered, makes no attempt to play it. Provided the umpire is satisfied that the striker had adequate reason for not being ready, the ball shall not count as one of the over.”

However, if Dar was ready to face the ball before being distracted, law 20.4.2.6 would come into play, with a dead ball signalled if: “the striker is distracted by any noise or movement or in any other way while preparing to receive, or receiving a delivery”.

Thankfully, the incident didn’t have a bearing on the result. Dar, who was her side’s top scorer in the series, was on five off five balls at the time, with her side 112-2 chasing 337.

She went on to be dismissed eight overs later for 29 off 29, as Pakistan finished 235-7 in a 101-run loss which saw them whitewashed 3-0.