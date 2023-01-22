Auckland Hearts pull off comeback win over Northern Brave in Super Smash

At Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui: Auckland Hearts 92 all out in 20 overs (Amie Hucker 32 from 40 balls, Katie Perkins 23 (28); Phoebe Graham 3-11 from 3 overs, Lucy Boucher 2-11 (4), Brooke Halliday 2-13 (2)) beat the Northern Brave 89 all out in 18.2 overs (Holly Huddleston 2-10 from 4 overs, Hucker 2-20 (3), Makayla Templeton 2-15 (4)) by three runs.

A ‘three-ball’ golden duck in an over featuring two wickets, four wides and four dot balls felt like an appropriately bizarre part of a remarkable Super Smash win for the Auckland Hearts.

The Hearts somehow defended 92 at Mt Maunganui’s Bay Oval on Sunday, winning by three runs as the Northern Brave capitulated in what should have been a simple chase.

Among it all, White Ferns allrounder Brooke Halliday produced an over of endless wonder as the Brave rolled the visitors when batting first.

With Auckland already in trouble at 23-3 following the six-over power play, the right-arm inswing bowler had fellow New Zealand international Lauren Down caught behind with her second ball.

New batter Arlene Kelly saw the first two deliveries she faced slip down the leg-side to be ruled wides, before being brilliantly caught at point by a diving Nensi Patel for a golden duck.

Halliday’s over lasted 10 balls, but by the end of it, she had taken 2-4, with no runs coming off the bat, and Auckland were in ruins at 25-5.

Spark Sport Auckland captain Robbie O'Donnell produced an outstanding catch in his side's Super Smash game versus the Northern Brave.

Veteran Katie Perkins made 23 from 28 balls while Amie Hucker top-scored at No.8 with 32 from 40 deliveries to get them to 92 before being dismissed with the last ball of the innings.

Lucy Boucher bowled four impressive overs on the trot with the new ball to take 2-11 while Phoebe Graham (3-11) also struck early.

Northern’s chase was made far more hectic than it should have been as they lost wickets regularly and then the panic set in, losing their last six wickets for 39.

Australian import Amanda-Jade Wellington (14 from 20 balls) seemed capable of guiding them home but she was one of two run-out victims among the trepidation as Auckland pounced.

Holly Huddleston mirrored Boucher’s effort with 2-10 from four consecutive overs while sharing the opening bowling duties, and Hucker completed a fine double with 2-20 from three overs.

Bruce Lim/Photosport Northern Braves’ Lucy Boucher celebrates her dismissal of Auckland Hearts Saachi Shahri.

Big moment

Prue Catton caught Lucy Boucher at cover off young White Ferns pace bowler Molly Penfold off the second ball of the penultimate over to clinch a win almost no one would have predicted at the break between innings.

Best with the bat

Hucker’s defiant contribution after the Auckland top-order fell apart seemed of little note.

But getting them through to 92 somehow proved enough.

Best with the ball

English import Graham was able to swing the ball both way, while bowling at good pace.

She took two wickets in her opening over that should have proved priceless in the low-scoring nail-biter.

Big picture

Neither side appear likely to threaten the title claims of the Wellington Blaze and Canterbury Magicians, but Auckland climbed into third spot with the unlikely victory.