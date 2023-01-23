Smashing Aussie recruits power Wellington Blaze to demolition job of Magicians

At Basin Reserve, Wellington: Wellington Blaze 208-4 (Laura Harris 67 not out off 27, Charli Knott 51 off 24; Gabby Sullivan 2-18 off 3) beat Canterbury Magicians 94 off 17 overs (Nat Cox 45 off 34; Caitlin King 3-13, Nicole Baird 2-13) by 114 runs.

No White Ferns, no worries – not when you’ve got a couple of Aussie smashers to fill the void.

Indeed, the reigning champion Wellington Blaze appear as if they’re going to be just fine without their World Cup-bound Kiwi internationals.

Heck, judging by the way Laura Harris and Charli Knott annihilated second-placed Canterbury’s bowling attack en route to the Blaze’s resounding 114-run win on Monday afternoon, you could argue they might even be better off.

Making their Blaze debuts, the Australians simply toyed with the rattled Magicians at the Basin Reserve, pummelling 108 off 42 for the fourth wicket as they led the hosts to 208-4 after being sent in.

Spearheaded by Harris’ brutal unbeaten 67 from just 27 balls, it marked a record T20 score for a side on a record 19-match winning streak, and was just three runs short of Auckland’s Super Smash record (211-3 v ND in 2018).

Fresh from whacking 81 off 33 for Queensland against Victoria across the ditch last week, Harris made Canterbury’s attack look like that of a pop-gun variety in Wellington’s first game without White Ferns Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr and Maddy Green.

AARON GILLIONS/Photosport Rebecca Burns and the Wellington Blaze have now won a record-extending 19 straight Super Smash games.

Highlighted by sending a switch-hit over the rope, Harris crushed four sixes and added nine fours during her assault, which saw her reach her half century off just 18 deliveries, making it the fastest in women’s Super Smash history, and equal fourth fastest in women’s Twenty20 cricket.

Together with Knott, who needed just 22 deliveries to bring up her 50, they blasted the Magicians off their line and length, shell shocking them into dishing up a plethora of deliveries begging to be carted to or over the rope.

The Magicians didn’t help their cause by twice letting Harris off the hook, once when Missy Banks put her down in the field, and again when a runout chance went begging.

If the Magicians thought they had any chance of chasing down the mammoth score, it was quickly extinguished as they slumped to 13-3 inside four overs, with opener Laura Hughes (bowled first ball of innings) and captain Amy Satterthwaite (eight-ball duck) amongst the dismissed batters.

Albert Perez/Getty Images Aussie Laura Harris, pictured playing for Queensland against Tasmania this month, marked her debut for Wellington by smashing a half century of a Super Smash record 18 balls on Monday.

The big moment

Canterbury’s dismissal of Jess McFadyen, who was caught in the deep off spinner Sarah Asmussen, resulted in No 5 Harris strolling into the middle with the Blaze 94-3 after 12.1 overs. The rest is history.

Best with the bat

What a recruit Harris is. She and fellow Aussie Knott appeared to have an extra second at the crease, allowing them to essentially do what they pleased when they pleased. Not even hard-hitting White Fern Sophie Devine has whacked a 50 as rapid as debutant Harris’ for the Blaze.

Best with the ball

Left-arm spinner Nicole Baird continues to take big wickets at the top. Having trapped Canterbury centurion Satterthwaite lbw for a duck, she snared 2-13 from her three overs.

The big picture

Anyone concerned the Blaze were doomed after being stripped of their White Ferns can breathe easy. Now eight from eight and 12 points clear of Canterbury, they’re well on track to defend their title. As for the 5-2 Magicians, they’re still in a good spot to seal a home elimination final.