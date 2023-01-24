White Fern Sophie Devine named captain of ICC team of the year

White Ferns captain Sophie Devine scored 389 runs and took 13 wickets in T20 in 2022.

White Ferns skipper Sophie Devine has been named captain of the ICC's Women's T20 International Team of 2022.

Devin scored 389 runs and took 13 wickets for the year.

She struck half-centuries against rivals Australia and England in back-to-back matches at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

She finished as the second-highest run-scorer at the event, and also took six wickets with the ball. No White Ferns player scored more runs than Devine in 2022, and she was also joint-second for most wickets.

The ICC women's T20 Team of 2022 is Smriti Mandhana (India, Beth Mooney (Australia), Ash Gardner (Australia), Tahila McGrath (Australia), Nida Dar (Pakistan), Deepti Sharma (India), Richa Ghosh (India), Sophie Eccleston (England), Inoka Ranaweera (Sri Lanka), Renuka Singh (India) and Devine (New Zealand).

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Glenn Phillips looks on during the first one-day International against India at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand in November.

Meanwhile, Black Caps batter Glenn Phillips was named in the ICC's Men's T20 International Team of the Year.

Phillips scored 716 runs in 21 international matches at a strike-rate of 156. At the T20 World Cup in Australia he scored 201 runs to help New Zealand make the last four.

He was the top-scoring Blackcaps batter with 201 runs, which included a rapid century against Sri Lanka in the group stages.

No Australians have been named in the ICC team.

The men’s team of the year is Jos Buttler (England), Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan), Virat Kohli (India), Suryakumar Yadav (India), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Hardik Pandya (India), Sam Curran (England), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), Haris Rauf (Pakistan), Josh Little (Ireland) and Phillips (New Zealand).

Buttler is captain and wicketkeeper. He led England to the World Cup title last year.