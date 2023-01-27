How the Silver Ferns can successfully defend their Netball World Cup title

Silver Fern Karin Burger has returned from injury and is one to watch during the build up to the World Cup

The Silver Ferns may have lost the final of the quad series against Australia, but long time coach Marg Foster thinks the side has the goods – and the heart - to successfully defend their Netball World Cup title.

The Ferns struggled in the third quarter against Australia, eventually losing 56-50 on Thursday morning.

It was considered a “dress rehearsal” for the World Cup in July and August in South Africa, and was the second time the Ferns lost to the Trans-Tasman rivals in the tournament.

“I know we lost... but I love it. We are on track,” Foster told The Podium podcast.

Foster – who spent four years as a specialist coach with the Ferns – said in some critical moments the attacking end was “stagnant”, so it will be important for the side to focus on consistency.

“We’ve got to tidy that up... and realistically you want to nail 80% of your CPs [centre passes],” Foster said.

She was impressed with the return of defenders Jane Watson and Karin Burger and said they will be two to watch in the build-up to the World Cup and during the ANZ Championship starting in early March.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Kate Heffernan is Marg Foster’s preferred centre for the World Cup

“Jane hasn’t played for how long? She was only meant to have half games over there [in South Africa] but she’s a South Islander, so she’s got grunt, determination and the ‘mother’ factor.

“Coming back from having a wee bubs... she’ll get back into the swing of things and just get better and better,” she said.

At the attacking end, Grace Nweke is going from “strength to strength”, while Kate Heffernan is squaring up to be Foster’s chosen centre – instead of wing defence – for the World Cup.

Foster said the squad would be “90%” solidified for the World Cup.

“It’s pretty exciting times. When you look at the group that they’ve got, half have been to a World Cup and half haven’t. So that’s brilliant for experience,” she said.

“And bringing through the young ones... there’s a really good mix.”

But regardless of the talent or experience a player brings, there’s one factor that can lift the Silver Ferns above their opposition to help secure the World Cup.

That’s heart, Foster said.

“You can’t coach it – you’ve either got it or you haven't – but it’s called heart. With this bunch ... they’ve got the heart. They’ve got the fire in their belly,” she said.

“But we say ‘expect the unexpected’ and [if the players] perform to their best week in and week out, and if the hands of the gods select you... then you’re meant to be there.”