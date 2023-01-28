Kiwi snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott claims yet another X Games gold medal

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott is the first ever Winter Olympics athlete to win the Lonsdale Cup.

Champion New Zealand snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has claimed yet another X Games gold medal.

Fresh off Monday’s maiden LAAX Open World Cup win in Switzerland, the 21-year-old was swiftly back atop another podium on Saturday (NZ time), successfully defending her slopestyle title at the prestigious, invite-only event, in Aspen, Colorado.

It’s the reigning Olympic slopestyle champ’s fifth X Games gold (four slopestyle, one big air) and eighth medal overall, having produced a cool come-from-behind effort for her latest victory.

X Games Zoi Sadowski-Synnott celebrates after winning gold in the slopestyle at the X Games in Aspen, Colorado.

In challenging conditions, with fresh snow on jump landings, Sadowski-Synnott was sitting in second spot going into her fourth run – the last of the event – and pictured eyes-closed and full of focus in the seconds before dropping in, she went on to produce the goods in a clutch display.

Superbly executing her rail and jump sections, and ending with a sublime switch backside 900, Sadowski-Synnott did enough to leap past Australian Tess Coady into top spot, under a different-to-usual judging format where riders are ranked, not scored, in a 30-minute window to take as many runs as possible.

“Honestly, I can’t really believe it,” Sadowski-Synnott said.

“It could have gone any way today, everyone is absolutely ripping, and I am so stoked for Tess and Kokomo [Murase, of Japan, who was third]. I am proud of what we were all able to do in these conditions.”

Sadowski-Synnott is back in action on Sunday afternoon (NZ time) where she will be out to defend her big air gold medal.