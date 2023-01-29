Kiwi snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott wins X Games silver medal

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott is the first ever Winter Olympics athlete to win the Lonsdale Cup.

New Zealand’s top snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has won her second X Games medal in as many days, claiming the Big Air silver medal in Aspen, Colorado.

Having defended her slopestyle title at the invite-only event on Saturday (NZ time), Sadowski-Synnott was back on the podium a day later.

These two X Games medals marked her 20th and 21st consecutive podium results.

“I am super happy to put down the two tricks I’ve been working on for a year and come away with the silver,’’ Sadowski-Synott said after the Big Air event.

“I am so proud to finish behind Reira (Iwabuchi), who stomped the first triple cork in women’s competition.”

Sadowski-Synnott put down a left switch backside 1260 in her second run, the only woman to have landed this trick in competition, and a right backside 1260 in her fourth run to take the silver medal with a combined score of 86, just one point of gold medallist Iwabuchi from Japan.

X Games/Supplied Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (left) celebrates winning a silver medal in the Big Air event at the X Games in Aspen, Colorado.

Sadowski-Synnott, 21, landed the switch backside 1260 for the first time in the history of women’s snowboarding competition just two weeks ago at the FIS Kreischberg Big Air World Cup.

Iwabuchi of Japan landed a historic cab triple under flip, the first triple ever landed in women’s snowboard competition.

They also come fresh off Monday's maiden LAAX Open World Cup win in Switzerland.