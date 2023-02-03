‘I know what these women stand for’: Matildas could protest Visit Saudi deal

Matilda’s coach Tony Gustavsson (right) said the team has a historic stance on issues of gender equality and LBGTI+ rights.

Australia’s players union has not ruled out protest action from the Matildas – similar to the Socceroos’ statement on Qatar’s chequered human rights history before the men’s World Cup – if Fifa allows Saudi Arabia’s tourism arm to sponsor the Women’s World Cup.

Co-hosts Australia and New Zealand have demanded immediate answers from FIFA after reports emerged this week that Visit Saudi is to become one of the tournament’s major corporate partners, which the global governing body has not denied.

Former Socceroos captain Craig Foster and human rights groups have slammed the prospective deal as a textbook case of “sportswashing” in light of Saudi Arabia’s oppressive treatment of women and LGBTI+ groups, while there have also been eyebrows raised at FIFA permitting a country aside from the host nations to promote their own tourism industry.

Getty-Images FFA chairman Chris Nikou and NZ Football president Johanna Wood have written a letter to Fifa expressing concern about the potential Visit Saudi deal.

While the kingdom has lifted bans on women being able to drive and travel independently, laws are still in place which require women to have a lifetime male “guardian” who has authority over a range of decisions, including whether they can get married. Same-sex relationships are also illegal in Saudi Arabia.

A letter to FIFA co-written by Football Australia chairman Chris Nikou and his New Zealand Football counterpart Johanna Wood expressed the “serious disappointment and concern” of both federations, according to the Associated Press.

“We cannot express strongly enough the potential repercussions and fallout that could result of this decision,” the letter reportedly says.

“Australia and New Zealand, both as sovereign nations and as football associations, have for decades placed the utmost importance on gender equality, and have sought to promote these ideals around the world. While we acknowledge some important and positive gender equality reforms have commenced in Saudi Arabia, it remains undeniable under any reasonable standard that the rights of women remain severely restricted.”

Professional Footballers Australia has also complained about the lack of consultation with players – who, the organisation says, will ultimately be the faces of FIFA’s tournaments – and took a swipe at FIFA’s failure to meet its own human rights commitments.

If the deal with Visit Saudi is approved, PFA sources say the union will seek the opinions of players, engage with relevant human rights groups and experts, and begin a process similar to the one undertaken by the Socceroos before the World Cup in Qatar, which resulted in a video statement involving 16 players calling for effective remedy for migrant workers and for the ban on same-sex relationships in that country to be overturned.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Fomer Matildas striker Kate Gill said players continue to be the public faces of Fifa’s major events but do not have a voice in decision making.

“In 2016 FIFA made commitments to respect all internationally recognised human rights and to promote the protection of these rights,” said PFA co-chief executive Kate Gill, a former Matildas striker.

“Unfortunately, FIFA has consistently shown that they lack the willingness to meet their own stated commitments and this has eroded football’s ability to be a genuine force for good. Players continue to be the public faces of FIFA’s major tournaments; however, their voice remains excluded from a decision-making process that would clearly benefit from their involvement.”

An FA spokesperson initially asked reporters at Thursday’s Cup of Nations squad announcement not to put questions about the sponsorship to Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson and three of his players who were up for media duties, although they were later happy to address the issue.

Gustavsson pointed to the Matildas’ historic stance on issues of gender equality and LBGTI+ rights, Football Australia’s statement on the Saudi sponsorship deal, and the federation’s XI Principles document – which calls for the sport to be more “culturally diverse and inclusive” in Australia – as representative of the team’s position.

“It’s too early to comment right now – they’re getting more information about it, but [FA is] very clear in the statement,” he said.

“What I can say, though, is that I know what these women stand for, and what the team stands for, and what the federation stands for.

“It’s in the XI Principles, and it’s in the team’s core values. And that’s way before my time ... I had the privilege to meet the Matildas’ alumni, the generation before these players. Everyone knows the core values of this team. And that’s all I can say today.”

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson said he knows “what these women stand for”.

Matildas midfielder Tameka Yallop, who is married to former New Zealand international Kirsty Yallop, said players were already thinking about what the sponsorship could mean for them.

“It’s hard to comment at the minute without anything being confirmed. There’s a lot more discussion to be had about it,” she said.

The deal would be a continuation of Saudi Arabia’s increasing involvement and visibility as a backer of elite sport, and particularly football, with the country said to be preparing a bid to host the men’s World Cup in 2030. Visit Saudi was a key sponsor of the Qatar World Cup and paid a reported $35 million per year to secure Lionel Messi as an ambassador and frontman for their advertising campaigns.

Saudi Arabia was also confirmed on Wednesday as the hosts of the 2027 men’s Asian Cup at the AFC congress in Bahrain, which Nikou, FA chief executive James Johnson and FIFA president Gianni Infantino are all attending.

This year’s edition is the first Women’s World Cup where FIFA has sought separate sponsorship and broadcast arrangements from the men’s tournament, and Infantino has previously accused European networks of lowballing TV rights offers.