Jackie Patea-Fereti replaces Sarah Hirini as Hurricanes Poua captain

Former Black Ferns lock Jackie Patea-Fereti has taken over as captain of Hurricanes Poua after last year’s skipper Sarah Hirini returned to the Black Ferns sevens.

The Wainuiomata born and raised Patea-Fereti’s career almost ended thanks to three major injuries – including a serious shoulder injury in 2019 - but she’s fit and ready to take the lead for the 2023 Super Rugby Aupiki season, starting February 25.

Patea-Fereti, who debuted for Wellington in 2006, is a seasoned captain, having led Wellington Pride in eight Farah Palmer Cup seasons since 2012, and is the most capped player for the Pride, appearing in 73 matches.

Elias Rodriguez/Getty Images Jackie Patea-Fereti is the most capped Wellington Pride player

The 18-test Black Fern said it’s a “huge honour” to be named captain of Hurricanes Poua.

”I have big shoes to fill with Gossy [Sarah Hirini] going back to 7s, but with a number of great leaders beside me I’ll be alright,” she said.

“I’m blessed to be playing for the region I grew up in and the club I’ve supported for a very long time, alongside really talented women, many of whom I have spent several years playing alongside or against.

“It's an exciting time with the season kicking off in a few weeks, especially seeing a number of my team-mates hopefully making their debut.”

Hurricanes Poua Head Coach Victoria Grant said she admires Patea-Fereti’s commitment and contribution to the women’s game, from club to international level.

“Jax [Patea-Fereti] carries that mana, having been a Black Fern and leading the Wellington Pride for many years shows she has the qualities we were looking for in a leader,” she said.

“She’s humble, caring and someone that leads by example. And these are only a few qualities that she brings to the table; she’s also an intelligent thinker and student of the game.”

Hurricanes Poua play Matatū at Porirua Park on February 18 in a pre-season warm up game, with Super Rugby Aupiki starting on Saturday 25 February with the Poua facing last year’s winners Chiefs Manawa at Levin Domain.