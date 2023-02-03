Black Sticks defender Liz Thompson eyes 200th test

Black Sticks veteran defender Liz Thompson will earn her 200th cap during the FIH Pro League starting later this month

Black Sticks veteran defender Liz Thompson is excited to return to the side and mark 200 games for New Zealand after injury sidelined her in 2022.

Thompson has been named in a 20-strong squad for the FIH Pro League - which returns to Aotearoa after a three-year hiatus – featuring games against USA and China at the National Hockey Stadium in Wellington starting on February 18. New Zealand is currently ranked 9th in the world, China 10th and USA 16th.

The 28-year-old Tokyo and Rio Olympian is returning from a knee injury, which excluded her from the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Phil Burrows has selected some familar faces from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games team

“I’m really excited about getting back on the turf with the girls and finally playing some hockey,” Thompson said.

“It was tough being sidelined last year, but it was also great to see a lot of young players step up, and I think we’re building something special which I can’t wait to be part of.”

The squad also features 19-year-old Hannah Cotter who made her Black Sticks debut against Spain last weekend in Tauranga. She was coached by Black Sticks Head coach Phil Burrows at the 2022 Hockey One league in Australia where she finished second in the goalscoring rankings.

Burrows said Cotter, although young, brings a lot to the team.

Martin Keep/Getty Images 19-year-old Hannah Cotter has be reselected after debuting against Spain last week.

“She can obviously find the back of the net, but she also fits in seamlessly to the great culture we are building within the team - everybody is excited to have her in the side,” he said.

The Vantage Black Sticks women take on the USA on Feb 18 and 25 at 3pm - China on Feb 19 and 26 at 3pm. China and the USA also square off against each other on Feb 20 and 24 at 4pm.

Squad: Hannah Cotter, Anna Crowley, Casey Crowley, Tarryn Davey, Frances Davies, Stephanie Dickins, Katie Doar, Aniwaka Haumaha, Megan Hull (c), Alia Jaques, Tessa Jopp, Tyler Lench, Alex Lukin, Olivia Merry ©, Grace O’Hanlon, Hope Ralph, Brooke Roberts, Olivia Shannon, Liz Thompson, Rose Tynan.