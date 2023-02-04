Otago Sparks upset Canterbury Magicians in key womens' Super Smash game

At Hagley Oval, Christchurch: Canterbury Magicians 127-4 (Kate Anderson 74 not out from 71 balls) lost to the Otago Sparks 128-3 in 18 overs (Polly Inglis 43 (47), Bella James 36 (17)) by seven wickets.

Handing the competition’s leading run-scorer a swag of chances to keep batting shouldn’t have ended well for the Otago Sparks.

But the Canterbury Magicians also had some fielding woes which allowed Bella James and Polly Inglis to give the visitors a much-needed win in their women’s Super Smash Twenty20 game at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval on Saturday.

Home team opener Kate Anderson made the most of her opportunities, reaching 74 not out from 71 balls, batting through the innings as Otago squandered a string of chances to dismiss her in the early stages.

But former White Ferns captain Amy Satterthwaite dropped James off a caught and bowled opportunity in the second over of Otago’s chase.

While Satterthwaite later pulled off a sharp caught and bowled when she got another chance, James had already hammered seven fours and a six to make 36 from only 17 balls.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Kate Anderson made runs again for the Canterbury Magicians, but it wasn't enough to see off the Otago Sparks. (FILE PHOTO)

Fellow opener Inglis struggled horribly to get off the mark, requiring 12 balls, but flourished later to make 43 from 47 balls, which effectively ensured Otago will grab a spot in the playoffs.

Big moment

James had already struck three fours from the opening over of Otago’s pursuit before Satterthwaite gave her a lifeline in the second over.

The impetus the opener gave allowed them to survive a couple of minor wobbles to grab four invaluable points.

Best with the bat

Anderson only needed bolder support to give the visitors a far tougher chase. As the Sparks allowed her further opportunities with missed run-outs and dropped catches, she hit eight fours and now has 308 runs at an average of 54.57 at better than a run-a-ball in the T20 competition.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Polly Inglis, pictured, and Bella James both made runs at the top of the order for the Sparks. (FILE PHOTO)

Best with the ball

Only seven wickets fell, but English import Linsey Smith played a big role in limiting Canterbury’s total, conceding just 13 runs from her four overs of left-arm spin after opening the bowling.

Big picture

The two teams will meet again in Dunedin on Monday, with the winner set to host the elimination final to find which team gets to challenge the powerhouse defending champion Wellington Blaze in the ultimate showdown.