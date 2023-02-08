Solid start to year for Raj as she targets Asia-Pacific championships

Golfer Tara Raj is hoping for success at the Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship in Singapore in March.

Top young Manawatū-Whanganui golfer Tara Raj hopes she is playing her way into form as she approaches the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship in Singapore.

Raj, 19, is scheduled to play the tournament in March and has been busy in the buildup.

Last weekend she finished as the top female amateur at the Hastings Open event on the Charles Tour and the week before won the Horowhenua Open at Levin.

Earlier this year she went to the Australian Master of the Amateurs in Melbourne where she missed the cut, but was pleased to play some tough competition.

“It's going good,” she said of her form. “I feel like things are still not where it should be, which is OK getting the year started. It's been a solid start, which is good.”

She is at a New Zealand golf camp in Cambridge this week and then will play in the Super 6s tournament at Manawatū, which starts next Thursday, before heading to Singapore.

Even though she played at the Asia-Pacific championship in Thailand in November, where she missed the cut, it would be the biggest competition she has been to.

“[Playing in Thailand] was so different. It was my first time playing in Asia, which was a new experience.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Tara Raj will play the Super 6s tournament at Manawatū, which starts next Thursday.

“The courses were amazing there and the level of golf is so much better.”

Having already experienced the overseas tournament once would put her in better stead for this year’s competition on the tough Asian courses, where you had to be strategic with your play, she said.

She also planned to head to Australia later in the year, where she had success last year, winning a Super 6s event in Sydney in July.

Raj, who lives in Bulls, is coached by Alan Hyatt at Manawatū and practices there, but works in the pro shop at Whanganui.

“There were a few things me and Alan were working on and they’re just now starting to come right.

“I’m just getting the hang of it, which is starting to show in my golf as well, which is nice.”