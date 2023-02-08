Super Rugby Aupiki: Why Black Ferns star Ruahei Demant is inspired to reach new levels in '23

Ruahei Demant is ready to kick on from World Cup heroics to entrenching Super Rugby Aupiki in the Kiwi rugby psyche.

Black Ferns World Cup star Ruahei Demant needed to take a moment when she rolled up to Blues pre-season Super Rugby Aupiki training, and there in the coaching group was a player she had always regarded as someone just a little bit special.

Even the best in the business can get star-struck, and Demant, world champion and officially anointed as the supreme women’s player on the planet, was a little bit flustered when she found out the great Carlos Spencer was running the Blues backline for year two of Aupiki.

But now she’s had time to process the addition, appease her anxieties, and deal with the realities, the Blues and Black Ferns No 10 is both invigorated and inspired by the presence of Spencer in Willie Walker’s coaching group, alongside Black Ferns legend Linda Itunu. Now she’s just thinking about how one of the most gifted and flamboyant figures professional rugby has seen can help her continue to evolve her own game.

”King Carlos – how do I describe him?” Demant told Stuff at Wednesday’s Aupiki launch at Auckland’s Eden club. “When he speaks, he commands the attention of everyone. When he tells you to do something, you can’t help but want to do what he says. He’s so clear, so clinical and innovative and he encourages you to be a bit different.”

Even for a No 10 as accomplished as Demant, the guiding light of the Black Ferns’ memorable triumph, World Rugby’s XVs player of 2022 and the Kelvin R Tremain supreme award winner at New Zealand Rugby’s own glittering honours, the learning process never stops.

“The first training I was so nervous to talk to him,” she continues. “You grow up watching these people, and then you’re in the same spaces as them, and working alongside them. But the more he works with us girls, we realise he’s just a normal person like everyone else. For me it’s the most exciting part of being in the team this year.”

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Ruahei Demant in action for the Blues, against Matatū, in the inaugural season of Super Rugby Aupiki.

And there is plenty to be exhilarated about for this 27-year-old playmaker who has put her law career on hold to devote herself fulltime to her sport. The step into professionalism has allowed this – though Demant believes women’s rugby is just scratching the surface in this area – and she understands what an important juncture it is.

New Zealand fell in love with the Black Ferns last year. In 2023 it is vital that the momentum is picked up and run with.

”2022 was special for many reasons,” reflects Demant who will be a key figure in the Blues hopes of unseating the Chiefs in the five-week competition getting under way on February 25. “One of the reasons it was such a success was because women’s rugby was so visible. There were no barriers in place to watch and support ...

“The female athletes are just like other women. We have many mothers, women who balance rugby and fulltime careers, school-leavers ... it’s a mixture of strong women who have made sacrifices, just like any other sport. But people for the first time have been able to see that and I think the country found that refreshing.

“The cool thing about this competition is again it’s visible. People can see it, they can come to the games which are spread throughout the regions, so even more fans have the opportunity to see their idols.”

In many ways the unofficial theme for Aupiki in ‘23 should be “strike while the iron’s hot”. Demant, for her part, has no problem with that concept.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Ruahei Demant: ‘It’s probably changed all of our lives, and the momentum from it has created this massive opportunity.’

“It’s important, not just for Aupiki, but for New Zealand rugby to take this opportunity, the momentum that was created last year after winning the World Cup, and jump on this wave and ride that wave.”

You ask if it has all changed the life of this intelligent, capable woman who grew up in the eastern Bay of Plenty township of Ōmāio, before heading to the big city, by way of Warkworth.

“It’s probably changed all of our lives. It changed my life, it changed your life, and it changed his life too. It’s a time everyone will remember, and the momentum from it has now created this massive opportunity. What are we going to do? We’re going to keep riding it.”

That Demant will ride it with a Blues group that includes her sister Kiritapu among a dozen rookies, alongside a core of capable types such as Charmaine McMenamin, Eloise Blackwell, Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, Maiakawanakaulani Roos and Kiwi Fern Katelyn Vaha'akolo, excites her even more.

”We’ve got a team full of diversity, in skills and strengths, and if we can play a game of continuity we’ll be quite under-rated because most people won’t know half our players. I think that will be our strength.”

Demant, meanwhile, is relaxed about the ongoing process to come up with the new Black Ferns coach which is close to being finalised.

”I’m not anxious about it at all,” she adds. “It’s something, as a player, I don’t have any control of. Like most of the girls, though, I will be very excited to see who our coach is, and it will give us a bit more certainty.”

Super Rugby Aupiki

Season opener: Saturday February 25: Hurricanes Poua v Chiefs Manawa, Levin. Teams: Blues, Chiefs Manawa, Hurricanes Poua, Matatū. Format: 6 regular season matches, 4 playoffs over 5 weeks. Semifinals: March 19. Final/3rd playoff: March 25.